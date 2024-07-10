The Standard

High Court Judge David Majanja dies

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
High Court Judge David Majanja.

High Court Judge David Majanja is died.

His family announced that he died while receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital on Wednesday, July 10.

 The cause of his death has not yet been determined. Judge Majanja had served as a High Court judge since 2011, stationed at the Milimani Civil Division until his passing.

He was actively involved in judicial governance, notably as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), representing the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA).

 Initially elected on May 14, 2019, for a five-year term, he was re-elected on May 28, 2024, succeeding Judge Aggrey Muchelule as the JSC male representative.

 During his tenure, Justice Majanja chaired the Human Resource Management Committee and held membership on the Audit, Governance and Risk Management, and Learning and Development Committees.

Chief Justice Martha Koome mourned Justice David Majanja as a towering figure dedicated to advancing justice in Kenya, praising his impactful contributions to the judiciary.

Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of our transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary,” she said.

“We stand in solidarity with the family, friends, and the entire Judiciary and JSC community during this very difficult period of mourning.”

Faith Odhiambo, President of the Law Society of Kenya, said the legal fraternity has lost one of the fine minds on “our bench.”

“His studious contributions to our country's jurisprudence and commitment to upholding standards of excellence in judicial service formed a remarkable legacy for which he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed,”she said on X.

“On behalf of the @LawSocietyofKe and myself, I convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the @Kenyajudiciary fraternity. May the good judge rest in peace.”

.

Ulinzi Starlets crowned FKF Cup champions
.

.

