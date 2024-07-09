Kenya awaits Cabinet changes as Ruto takes time to act his word

President William Ruto chairs a special Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

Kenyans are eagerly waiting for the changes in cabinet that President William Ruto promised last week with political leaders across the political divide saying he has no option but to act.

Already, the president's failure to announce 'the changes shortly' is being interpreted by the country as a dilemma on how to handle friends and close allies who contributed immensely to his election in August 2022.

Generation Z up until Monday were demanding nothing short of a total overhaul of the cabinet

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said the people of Kenya expect nothing short of a total overhaul of the current Cabinet since most members have failed Kenyans. He said moving them from one ministry to another would not convince Kenyans that the president is committed to addressing citizens’ concerns.

“The disbandment of the Cabinet is not an expectation but a demand from the people of Kenya. " Said Sifuna adding "he must meet this demand, it is the only way to test if he is truly genuine in his pronouncements, he starts off with a serious deficit of trust from citizens, he must convince us otherwise,”

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka told The Standard that all over the world, leaders make reshuffles because they want public servants to offer effective services. He said "the only reason why Ruto has not changed his cabinet is because the power brokers around his office are blackmailing him".

Onyonka said Kenyans know the cabinet secretaries who have performed well since Ruto took over as President. They also know those who have performed poorly and that it does not require a lot of research to crack the whip.

“Ruto knows who has been stealing while in government, he knows who talks, talks, talks, with no content, he knows those doing fake deals, he knows his people, let him just act as Kenyans have demanded or else he will face the wrath of angry citizens,” said Onyonka.

Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale called on the President to disband the Cabinet and reconstitute it afresh, do away with all the other unnecessary public offices. He said the president should fire the Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome for incompetence to gain the confidence of Kenyans.

“The country is where it is because Kenyans are very angry and the Finance Bill 2023 was just a trigger. Kenyans are hungry and angry and have lost hope in life,” said Khalwale.

Constitutional Expert Bobi Mkangi told The Standard the President is most probably taking his time as he weighs the political implications of such a decision. The pressure that he has been receiving was unexpected as he tries to balance it with the wishes of Kenyans who want to see change.

“The President had promised to reorganize his government which is more than just dissolving his Cabinet and coming up with a new team, I believe he is taking his time so as to come up with a decision that will go down well with a majority of Kenyans who are not happy,” said Mkangi.

Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni said the president has been given a second chance to clean up his cabinet and if he blows it he has himself to blame.

“Ruto has got no option but to restore respectability and trust in the presidency since at the moment the public trust in the high office is at its lowest, this was displayed when he was answering questions on the X space where Kenyans showed that they could not trust him,” said Omogeni.

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina said it is up to Ruto to see what to do with his Cabinet but he must be aware that Kenyans have been watching every move made by his administration since he assumed office. Ole Kina said recent happenings in the country should serve as a lesson to the president.

“Generation Z agenda has been hijacked by a few system guys who funded the well-attended concert at Uhuru Park on Sunday, paid for the stage, I am a politician not a dumb Kenyan, there is a hidden agenda,” said Ole Kina.

Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi pointed out that the current Parliament was the problem since it had vetted and approved individuals with questionable characters to serve as Cabinet Secretaries despite Kenyans raising questions over their credibility and ability to perform in government.

“The vetting of Cabinet Secretaries was reduced to a charade with individuals who were not qualified and with questionable character getting those positions, the President has got a chance to redeem his administration or face the consequences if he fails,” said Osotsi.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch said that if any public officer is not of sound mind they cannot be entrusted with public offices and that the President should dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a list of men and women of integrity serving in those position as demanded by youths of Kenya.

Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda said that she believes that the President has listened to what Kenyans are saying and he is going to make changes in Cabinet in due course saying that he is definitely taking his time to make the best decision for the country.