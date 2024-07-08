Court sets hearing dates for Makenzi, co-accused over Shakahola deaths

Paul Mackenzi with his lawyer Lawrence Obonyo at Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa County on Monday 8th July 2024, during the mention of his case where he and 94 others are facing 13 terrorism related charges. The court has said the case will be heard from 8th to 11th July 2024 and 22nd and 25th July 2024 and the case will be heard in camera. [Kelvin Karani, Standard]

A court in Shanzu has set hearing dates in the Shakahola massacre case on terrorism against Paul Makenzi.

Principal Magistrate Leah Juma stated that she will start hearing witnesses from July 8 to 11, 2024, and then from July 22 to 25, 2024, in the case in which Makenzie and 94 others are facing 13 counts related to terrorism.

Juma reiterated that she would expedite the delivery of justice to each of the accused persons, and hence directed parties to adhere to the set timelines.

“All parties to be ready to proceed if not sufficient notices to be given to all. Any party intending to file applications sufficient notice be given upon filling in court,” she directed.

The court further ordered the probation department to expedite the preparation of pre-bail reports.

Juma granted an additional 21 days to the probation team to complete the reports on the remaining 35 out of 95 accused persons.

The pre-bail reports are required to guide the court in determining an application by the prosecution to oppose the release of Makenzi and his co-accused on bond.

Yesterday, the first witness in the case was under witness protection and hence could not be made public.

The trial magistrate will set a ruling date on the prosecution application to oppose the release of Makenzi and his co-accused on bond when the matter comes up for mention.

Meanwhile, Juma directed Shimo la Tewa Prison authorities to take three accused persons to the hospital after they had started starvation.

The court directed the medical report on the status of the three to be availed to the court on the mentioned date.

Makenzi and 94 others are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, radicalization and facilitating the Commission of a Terrorist Act, and being in possession of an article connected with an Offence under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2012.

It is alleged that on various dates between 2020 and 2023, the accused persons, who were members of the Good News International Ministries, an organized criminal group, engaged in organized criminal activities at the Kwa Mackenzie area of Shakahola Forest, Chakama Location of Magarini Sub-County within Kilifi County, endangering lives and killing 429 members and followers.

They are also accused of promoting and/or adopting an extreme belief system for the purpose of facilitating ideologically based violence, namely fasting to death by advancing religious change, which occurred between 2020 and 2023 at Shakahola Forest within Kilifi County.

The accused persons are also said to have facilitated the commission of a terrorist act by transporting the members and followers of Good News International Ministries between Shakahola Forest and Malindi Township within Kilifi County, thereby endangering their lives.

It is alleged that Makenzi and two others, within the same period at Furunzi area in Malindi Sub-County within Kilifi County, were found knowingly in possession of CDs, DVDs, books and pamphlets for use in instigating the commission of a terrorist act, namely endangering the lives of the members and followers of the Good News International Ministries