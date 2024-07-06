The Standard

Ruto offers condolences, pledges support to families affected by anti-tax demos

By Mate Tongola | 21m ago
President William Ruto at a past event. [PCS]

The government will provide full support to the families of those who lost their lives and those injured during the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations.

Speaking on Friday, July 5, at State House, Nairobi, President William Ruto acknowledged the past two weeks as a challenging period for the country, marked by loss of life, injuries, and property damage.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. One life lost is one too many. To the parents, siblings, relatives, and friends of the deceased, my heartfelt sympathies go out to you. We also wish a swift recovery to the injured. The government of Kenya will support all those affected," Ruto stated.

Ruto also commended the ongoing discussions led by the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, for shifting the national dialogue towards critical issues that affect all Kenyans, regardless of tribe or political affiliation.

"As a nation, we are finally having the right conversation—focused not on our tribes, personalities, or political affiliations, but on issues such as taxation, debt, the budget, corruption, the cost of living, unemployment, and opportunities for our youth," he added.

His comments come amid increasing criticism of his administration over proposed taxes, corruption among State officers, and high unemployment rates among the youth.

Ruto faced backlash on Sunday, June 30, across social media platforms for perceived failures to fulfill his promises to Kenyans, including the use of excessive police force agains

Related Topics

President William Ruto Gen Z Anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations
.

Latest Stories

Ruto offers condolences, pledges support to families affected by anti-tax demos
Ruto offers condolences, pledges support to families affected by anti-tax demos
National
By Mate Tongola
21 mins ago
Premium NTSA flagged over possible loss of Sh1.19 billion in smart DLs project
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
21 mins ago
Gen Zs need more than numbers to transform Kenya's defective society
Opinion
By Patrick Muinde
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto faces Kenyans' fury in rare X Space meeting
By Brian Otieno 21 mins ago
Premium Ruto faces Kenyans' fury in rare X Space meeting
NTSA flagged over possible loss of Sh1.19 billion in smart DLs project
By Josphat Thiong’o 21 mins ago
Premium NTSA flagged over possible loss of Sh1.19 billion in smart DLs project
President on the cross, firmly in Gen Z crosshairs for doublespeak
By Brian Otieno 21 mins ago
Premium President on the cross, firmly in Gen Z crosshairs for doublespeak
Filthy rich ruling elite vomiting on shoes of poor, hungry citizens
By Ndung’u Gachane 15 hrs ago
Premium Filthy rich ruling elite vomiting on shoes of poor, hungry citizens
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved