Ruto offers condolences, pledges support to families affected by anti-tax demos

President William Ruto at a past event. [PCS]

The government will provide full support to the families of those who lost their lives and those injured during the recent anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations.

Speaking on Friday, July 5, at State House, Nairobi, President William Ruto acknowledged the past two weeks as a challenging period for the country, marked by loss of life, injuries, and property damage.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. One life lost is one too many. To the parents, siblings, relatives, and friends of the deceased, my heartfelt sympathies go out to you. We also wish a swift recovery to the injured. The government of Kenya will support all those affected," Ruto stated.

Ruto also commended the ongoing discussions led by the younger generation, particularly Gen Z, for shifting the national dialogue towards critical issues that affect all Kenyans, regardless of tribe or political affiliation.

"As a nation, we are finally having the right conversation—focused not on our tribes, personalities, or political affiliations, but on issues such as taxation, debt, the budget, corruption, the cost of living, unemployment, and opportunities for our youth," he added.

His comments come amid increasing criticism of his administration over proposed taxes, corruption among State officers, and high unemployment rates among the youth.

Ruto faced backlash on Sunday, June 30, across social media platforms for perceived failures to fulfill his promises to Kenyans, including the use of excessive police force agains