Dilemma as Ruto's target audience plans rival X Space

President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s invite to a scheduled X Space has divided the young Kenyans he hopes to engage, with some planning to have a parallel space to counter his.

It has been confirmed that Ruto’s official X account will host the event for three hours from 2.00- 5.00 pm on Friday, July 5.

The president will be joined by his cabinet secretaries to address issues that occasioned the youth-led nationwide protests held in the last three weeks.

However, some online users are worried that an X-Space hosted by the President gives him an advantage in limiting speeches as opposed to one hosted by Kenyans and attended by the President and his cabinet.

A poster doing rounds on X, shows a plan to have an alternative space dubbed “Let’s Rage On” with social media influencers, Osama Otero and Kimuzi as hosts.

However, those of a contrary opinion believe that such a move would be counterproductive to the efforts and wins the young people have made in trying to make the government of President Ruto accountable and more efficient.

“Kindly don’t be hostages to the social media influencers and involuntary leaders of Gen Z. Let’s ask Ruto hard questions. I want to see the future leadership of Kenya demanding answers instead of engaging in useless sideshows. Join that space and ask HARD questions,” opined Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai.

The Standard has also established that government ministries, departments, agencies and staff will join the X space discussion for visibility and to show government presence.