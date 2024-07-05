The Standard

Dilemma as Ruto's target audience plans rival X Space

By Denis Omondi | 1h ago
 President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s invite to a scheduled X Space has divided the young Kenyans he hopes to engage, with some planning to have a parallel space to counter his.

It has been confirmed that Ruto’s official X account will host the event for three hours from 2.00- 5.00 pm on Friday, July 5. 

The president will be joined by his cabinet secretaries to address issues that occasioned the youth-led nationwide protests held in the last three weeks.

However, some online users are worried that an X-Space hosted by the President gives him an advantage in limiting speeches as opposed to one hosted by Kenyans and attended by the President and his cabinet.

A poster doing rounds on X, shows a plan to have an alternative space dubbed “Let’s Rage On” with social media influencers, Osama Otero and Kimuzi as hosts.

However, those of a contrary opinion believe that such a move would be counterproductive to the efforts and wins the young people have made in trying to make the government of President Ruto accountable and more efficient.

“Kindly don’t be hostages to the social media influencers and involuntary leaders of Gen Z. Let’s ask Ruto hard questions. I want to see the future leadership of Kenya demanding answers instead of engaging in useless sideshows. Join that space and ask HARD questions,” opined Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai.

The Standard has also established that government ministries, departments, agencies and staff will join the X space discussion for visibility and to show government presence.

Related Topics

President William Ruto X Space Cabinet Reshuffle Gen Z
.

Latest Stories

UK's Sunak says 'sorry' to public as he leaves office
UK's Sunak says 'sorry' to public as he leaves office
World
By AFP
1 hr ago
Dilemma as Ruto's target audience plans rival X Space
National
By Denis Omondi
1 hr ago
Premium Tom Mboya, Gen Z, and the enduring legacy of violence in Kenya
Peter Kimani
By Peter Kimani
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

President's 'last supper' with CSs before axe falls
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium President's 'last supper' with CSs before axe falls
How Ruto legacy projects have gone up in flames after Finance Bill flop
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium How Ruto legacy projects have gone up in flames after Finance Bill flop
Auditor General: Sh9b was swindled at NHIF
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Premium Auditor General: Sh9b was swindled at NHIF
Tom Mboya, Gen Z, and the enduring legacy of violence in Kenya
By Peter Kimani 1 hr ago
Premium Tom Mboya, Gen Z, and the enduring legacy of violence in Kenya
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved