Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting amid calls for dissolution

By Stephanie Wangari | 29m ago
President William Ruto chairs cabinet meeting at State House on July 4, 2024. [Courtesy, PCS]

President William Ruto is currently chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi, Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed has announced. 

It is the first Cabinet meeting Ruto is chairing following the nationwide anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests started on June 25. 

This comes a day after a section of Senators piled pressure on the President to dismiss some Cabinet Secretaries.

"I call on the President to disband the Cabinet and reconstitute it afresh. Do away with the Chief Administrative Secretary office and office of the First Lady. Do away with other unnecessary public offices and also fire the Inspector General and presidential advisors for incompetence,” said Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale.

Last week, Ruto also declined to sign the Finance Bill 2024 following public uproar.

