Duale: Why June Ruto was selected to Defence college

President William Ruto and his daughter June Ruto. [Courtesy]

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, enrollment for a one-year National Security Strategy programme offered by the National Defence College (NDC).

Duale’s clarification followed an uproar from Kenyans who interpreted June’s selection as a clear example of nepotism within the Kenya Kwanza government.

This was after unverified reports emerged that June Ruto had been appointed Director of Foreign Service, and would participate in the National Defence College course.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Duale explained that June was seconded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where she works on various diplomatic assignments, to study.

“June Ruto, the daughter of the president and staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is one of the sixty-seven students who started their classes today, July 3,” he explained, adding, “she is among the three that were nominated by the ministry of foreign affairs to do the one-year national security strategy course.”

Duale attempted to clear accusations of bias in selecting candidates for the programme saying that participants have been drawn from across government ministries, departments and agencies including KRA, EACC, NIS, ODPP, KDF and the Ministry of Health.

He blamed the rage, especially among Kenyans on social media platforms, on misinformation.

“This is part of the fake news and propaganda people are peddling,” he said.

Duale, who gave the inaugural lecture to the 2024/2025 cohort, says that the programme has also included nineteen participants from sixteen allied countries in Africa and Asia.

June Ruto, and the other students, will be equipped with skills on leadership, strategic studies, and national security key in tackling emerging security challenges.