Anti-Ruto chants rent the air as police, protesters clash

A team from the Recce squad on Tuesday pitched camp at Hamburg house on Tom Mboya Street to flush out a man alleged to have shot a police officer during the ongoing anti-government protests.
The man who was believed to be armed, was atop the building when the alleged incident took place.
Hundreds of youth turned up in Nairobi and other regions for the protests, engaging with police in running battles and chanting 'Ruto must go'.
Despite heavy police presence, undeterred protestors placed coffins along Moi Avenue, Nairobi, to hold vigil for those killed during the protests that began last month.
Police would later confiscate the coffins and lob teargas at the protestors.
Most businesses in the CBD remained closed for fear of looting and destruction. In some parts of town, business owners guarded their places of work from looters by walking en masse while holding batons.
In the afternoon, the Nairobi-Namanga road was closed after protestors barricaded it with stones and lit bonfires. Several demonstrators were also arrested in CBD.
Today's protests are in response to President William Ruto's remarks over the anti-tax demonstrations, and some are triggered by the high cost of living in the country, corruption, unemployment, and huge wage bills.
One person died in Emali, Makueni County after slipping off from a moving truck. Police say the body was moved to Kilome nursing home.
In Migori, protesters barricaded the Migori-Rongo highway and lit bonfires. Those in Nakuru fled after police officers lobbed teargas at them.
Youth in Mombasa also came out in large numbers, chanting songs as they occupied the roads.
Some vehicles are reported to have been torched in the county while Caffee Point Hotel was vandalised.