The Standard

Developing: Teargas, running battles as more protests rock parts of Kenya

By Stephanie Wangari | 47m ago
Situation along Moi avenue,Nairobi between police and youth who come out to protest on Thursday morning. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Police officers have lobbed teargas canisters to disperse protesters gathering at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue in Nairobi. 

Other parts of the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) remained calm on Thursday, with military deployed around Parliament and on select roads leading to State House.

Several businesses in Nairobi remained closed as owners feared a repeat of Tuesday's protests, during which items were looted and vandalised.

Protesters on Moi avenue, Nairobi on Thursday, June 27.  [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

In Wote Town, Makueni County, police engaged locals in running battles. Despite the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, the protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the presidency and the country's economic situation.

In Migori, police and protesters engaged in running battles. Two protesters were shot by police while one police officer was injured.  

Protesters in Migori town on Thursday, June 27. [Anne, Atieno, Standard]

Firefighters later helped put out bonfires lit by Migori protestors. They also helped clear the road.

Firefighters help put out bonfires lit by protesters in Migori protestors. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

A group of youth from Suna East Sub-County were caught on camera assisting police in confronting alleged protesters from Suna West Sub-County.

The Standard can authoritatively confirm heavy police presence within Nairobi CBD and other parts of the country. 

Major highways into towns have remained empty for the better part of the morning.Mombasa residents who spoke to KTN News said they are calling for constructive dialogue, and police restraint while handling protesters. 

Police officers block Mama Ngina Drive Avenue in Mombasa. It is the main road leading to the State House, Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Demonstrations are also ongoing in Homa Bay town. 

Related Topics

Protests in Nairobi CBD Finance Bill 2024 withdrawn Protests in Migori
.

Latest Stories

Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report
Over half of Sudanese face 'acute food insecurity': UN-backed report
Africa
By AFP
41 mins ago
Premium How business leaders can boost firms' performance culture
Opinion
By Julius Kipng’etich
47 mins ago
Premium The 45 minutes of terror when Parliament fell
National
By Josphat Thiong’o
47 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Inside night of terror for Githurai residents
By Benjamin Imende 47 mins ago
Premium Inside night of terror for Githurai residents
The 45 minutes of terror when Parliament fell
By Josphat Thiong’o 47 mins ago
Premium The 45 minutes of terror when Parliament fell
MPs who paid heavily for backing Finance Bill 2024
By Ndung’u Gachane 47 mins ago
Premium MPs who paid heavily for backing Finance Bill 2024
Explainer: What happens when the president withdraws a Bill?
By Esther Nyambura 47 mins ago
Premium Explainer: What happens when the president withdraws a Bill?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved