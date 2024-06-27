Developing: Teargas, running battles as more protests rock parts of Kenya

Situation along Moi avenue,Nairobi between police and youth who come out to protest on Thursday morning. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Police officers have lobbed teargas canisters to disperse protesters gathering at the junction of Kenyatta Avenue and Moi Avenue in Nairobi.

Other parts of the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) remained calm on Thursday, with military deployed around Parliament and on select roads leading to State House.

Several businesses in Nairobi remained closed as owners feared a repeat of Tuesday's protests, during which items were looted and vandalised. Protesters on Moi avenue, Nairobi on Thursday, June 27. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

In Wote Town, Makueni County, police engaged locals in running battles. Despite the withdrawal of the Finance Bill, the protesters expressed dissatisfaction with the presidency and the country's economic situation.

In Migori, police and protesters engaged in running battles. Two protesters were shot by police while one police officer was injured. Protesters in Migori town on Thursday, June 27. [Anne, Atieno, Standard]

Firefighters later helped put out bonfires lit by Migori protestors. They also helped clear the road. Firefighters help put out bonfires lit by protesters in Migori protestors. [Anne Atieno, Standard]

A group of youth from Suna East Sub-County were caught on camera assisting police in confronting alleged protesters from Suna West Sub-County.

The Standard can authoritatively confirm heavy police presence within Nairobi CBD and other parts of the country.

Major highways into towns have remained empty for the better part of the morning.Mombasa residents who spoke to KTN News said they are calling for constructive dialogue, and police restraint while handling protesters.

Police officers block Mama Ngina Drive Avenue in Mombasa. It is the main road leading to the State House, Mombasa. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Demonstrations are also ongoing in Homa Bay town.