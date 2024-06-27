Ruto's Finance Bill concession divides protesters, politicians

President William Ruto addresses the media at Statehouse Nairobi on June 26, 2024. [PCS]

President William Ruto’s decision to withdraw the controversial Finance Bill 2024 has elicited varied reactions from Kenya’s political class and stoked divisions among proponents of the recent protests.

A few minutes past 4.00pm on Wednesday, June 26, President Ruto addressed the nation from the State House lawn, aiming to either calm or further exacerbate the tensions that had been simmering over the past week.

“Having reflected on the continuing conversation around the content of the Finance Bill of 2024, I will decline to assent to the bill,” said Ruto in a conciliatory tone.

While many opposition politicians celebrated the moment, their counterparts within the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition and the government largely remained silent.

Kirinyaga Governor and Chairperson of the Council of Governors, Anne Waiguru, termed the decision a show of great statesmanship.

Although many members of President Ruto’s Cabinet avoided making public comments, Trade CS Rebecca Miano took to her X account to urge calm from the protesters, adding that her ministry would henceforth promote youth-centric programs.

Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka joined those criticising Ruto’s administration for failing to address issues such as corruption.

“Ruto, life is sacrosanct. Many Kenyans died. Many Kenyans suffered serious injuries. It is currently beyond the Finance Bill, 2024,” Musyoka wrote on X.

A divide also emerged among protesters, with one faction viewing the president’s concession as a victory, while the other pushed for continued demonstrations today.

Despite being seen as leaderless, tribeless, and unaffiliated with any political party, the movement has influential voices, including activist Boniface Mwangi, Hanifa Farsafi, and car enthusiast Khalif Kairo.

Mwangi supported the Thursday demos as a tribute to those killed since the onset of the protests.

However, Hanifa and Kairo were wary of marching to a protected area like State House, fearing it could lead to more bloodshed.

“Never retreat. Never surrender. Forward march,” insisted lawyer Miguna Miguna.