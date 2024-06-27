The Standard

What US State Secretary Blinken discussed with President Ruto in phone call

By Sharon Wanga | 1h ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.[Photo, AFP]

The international community continues to express concern over Kenya's protests, calling for the protection of human rights.

With the climax of the protests anticipated to be more intense today, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for investigations into alleged human rights violations. 

Blinken spoke with President William Ruto on call, urging that he engage in dialogue to resolve the ongoing situation.  

“The Secretary underscored the importance of security forces demonstrating restraint and refraining from violence and encouraged prompt investigations into allegations of human rights abuses,” said spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Blinken lauded Ruto for reducing tension and pledging to engage in dialogue with the protesters. 

President Ruto has displayed a willingness to hold discussions with Kenyans by declining to sign the controversial Finance Bill 2024. 

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell also called for respect of protesters' rights amid the violence that erupted on Tuesday. 

“Defence and security forces should exercise restraint and protests should remain peaceful. Fundamental rights and freedoms, including the rights to freedom of demonstration, association, peaceful assembly, and expression, must be respected,” Borrell stated.

The European Union, noting the level of violence that led to the loss of lives and property damage, has called on all parties to de-escalate the situation. Borrell welcomed the President’s decision to withdraw the Bill, saying it helped reduce tension and create room for dialogue.

The protests, which have garnered international attention, continued on Tuesday and were led by Kenyan youth across the country against the Finance Bill 2024, which seeks to impose more taxes.

