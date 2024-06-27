Inside night of terror for Githurai residents

Hundreds of protesters participate in a demonstration against Kenya's Finance Bill 2024/2025 in Nairobi, Kenya. [John Muchucha, Standard]

What began as a normal day for residents of Githurai turned into a nightmare after a raid by police officers left three dead and dozens injured.

The raid took place in the Githurai area, which stretches on both sides of Thika Road.

The residents said the police fired live bullets from 6pm up to a few minutes past midnight, injuring people inside their houses and destroying properties.

According to the police, they fired 758 bullets, including 740 rounds of 7.62mm blanks and 18 rounds of 5.56 x 45mm live ammunition, during the protest which brought together over 6,000 demonstrators.

Demonstrations against the Finance Bill began at 10am and continued throughout the day, culminating in a violent confrontation in the evening that left several families mourning.

“Today, an anti-financial Bill demonstration was held within our area of jurisdiction. It started at around 10am and was initially peaceful but later turned riotous. Officers from both Githurai Sub-County and Kasarani responded,” the police stated in the OB No. 46/25/06/2024 recorded at 9:15pm at Kiambu County, Githurai Sub-County, Githurai Mwiki Police Station.

Aggressive crowd

According to both police and witness accounts, the demonstrations started peacefully but took a violent turn by 6pm, overwhelming the police forces.

The police had stationed three pick-ups on the main Thika Road but these vehicles “soon found themselves in the middle of a large, aggressive crowd.”

“They found themselves in the middle of the road, and while they tried to fire, people attacked them, shouting kwani utatuua sisi wote, and they had to make a U-turn on Thika Road heading towards Kahawa,” said a Mr Njenga.

He added the driver of a police Land Cruiser was unable to turn and the vehicle was set on fire.

“The driver, a police officer, pleaded for forgiveness and was ordered to remove his uniform and drop his gun after the Land Cruiser rolled,” he added.

The police report, which detailed the extent of the injuries and the measures taken to control the situation, claimed that 20 officers were injured and treated at various hospitals before being discharged.

It added that 700 pieces of tear gas canisters were used. They added that despite these efforts, the situation remained tense for hours.

“As the officers were retreating, the demonstrators blocked the road with an electric pole, consequently cutting off Githurai Mwiki Land Cruiser GKA 601L from the convoy and completely burning it down and vandalising its remains.

“GKA 698G from Mwihoko Police Station had its windscreen and side mirrors broken, while GKB 315S from Githurai Kimbo Police Station had its windscreen and side windows smashed, its number plate torn and its body dented,” the police reported.

Residents said that they were beaten and shot by the police early in the night, leaving dozens seeking for treatment in nearby hospitals while some were referred to the Kenyatta National Referral Hospital for further treatment.

Others were beaten by batons and incurred serious injuries.

Nelson Mwangi, who works at the Githurai bus stop, described how both police restrained the demonstrators throughout the day before they started using live bullets in the night.

He said that the total number of dead was unknown but it could be higher owing to the bullets fired at night.

Shooting recklessly

He said his friend was shot by the police at the Kenya Mpya bus station in the head and that the police came to pick up the body in the morning.

“He is not alone. A mother going home and another child in the house were also shot,” he added.

“There were live bullets from 6pm until midnight. The police were shooting recklessly, even at people in their houses,” he said.

Ann Wambui, a trader at the Githurai roundabout, said they closed their shops when the demonstrations started at 10am.

“There was chaos the whole day,” she said. “Things worsened from 6pm until midnight. We are now afraid because the KDF is just here in Kahawa Barracks and after the Parliament approved the military deployement, we might be attacked anytime.”

By Wednesday morning, businesses had reopened, but the atmosphere in Githurai was one of fear and uncertainty.

Residents expressed frustration and disappointment with the current administration.

“We are afraid. This is not what we voted President William Ruto to do for us. We voted for him to improve our lives, but instead, we are experiencing violence,” said Wambui.