President Ruto declines to sign Finance Bill 2024

President William Ruto.[Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President Ruto has declined to sign the proposed Finance Bill 2024 into law amid widespread protests.

In a press conference on Wednesday, June 26, Ruto instead proposed austerity across government departments, including the Executive.

"Because I ran a government but I also lead people and the people have spoken, I am grateful to all members of the National Assembly who voted yesterday affirmatively for the Finance Bill 2024 as amended on the floor of the House," he said.

"Listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this Finance Bill 2024, I concede, and therefore I will not sign the 2024 Finance Bill and it shall subsequently be withdrawn."

At the same time, Ruto directed for immediate further austerity measures to reduce expenditure starting with the Office of the President, the entire presidency, and extending to the executive arm of government. He also directed a reduction in operational expenditure in the presidency, cutting allocations for travel, hospitality, vehicle purchases, renovations, and other expenses.

"Working with the Treasury, we will also undertake budget cuts and austerity measures to ensure we live within our means, respecting the clear message from the people of Kenya, " he added.