MP Mwenje: Leslie Muturi taken by police before disappearance

By David Njaaga | 1h ago
Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

A CCTV footage has emerged capturing the moments just before Leslie Muturi, son of Attorney General Justin Muturi, vanished under mysterious circumstances.

 Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje disclosed the incident late Saturday night, standing beside Leslie's four-wheel-drive vehicle, allegedly used moments before unidentified individuals abducted him from Nairobi’s Lavington area.

Police, however, remain unaware of the identity of those involved in the businessman's disappearance.

Leslie Muturi, 40, had been seen earlier at Alfajiri club along Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi before driving away.

Witnesses reported seeing Leslie forcibly removed from his car and transferred into another vehicle, which swiftly departed the scene, leaving behind confusion and concern among those present.

The motive behind Leslie's apparent abduction remains unclear.

 In a widely circulated online video, MP Mwenje claimed that Leslie was intercepted by individuals he identified as police officers while driving through Kilimani.

 Mwenje asserted that despite efforts to engage law enforcement officials, authorities denied any knowledge of Leslie's whereabouts or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

“Leslie Muturi has just been hijacked by the police here on the road. I was the one who was following him. The police who have taken him, we are here and we are going to find you,” he said.

Attorney General Justin Muturi said his son's disappearance has been officially reported to the police. "He has not yet been found," said Muturi.

