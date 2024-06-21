Azimio calls for resignation of IG Koome, Nairobi police boss Bungei

Azimio la Umoja One Coalition has pledged to offer support to the family of the late Rex Masai. [David Mathoka, Standard]

Azimio la Umoja Coalition is now calling for the resignation of the Nairobi Police Boss Adamson Bungei and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome for failing to protect demonstrators, resulting in the death of a protester, allegedly shot by police yesterday.

Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday, June 21 called on the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP0 to charge Bungei and Koome over the killing of Rex Masai, 19, who was among the anti-Finance Bill protestors.

"Rex was unarmed but was senselessly killed by a police bullet, this is the return of a police force, from police service. Mind you, not long ago during our maandamano 75 people were killed by the police across the country," Kalonzo stated.

The Coalition has also pledge to offer any help to the family of the Rex in seeking justice, expressing hopes that the officer involved will be held accountable.

"We also demand all protestors detained illegally be released immediately," he added.

Musyoka also lauded the Gen Zs for turning out in large numbers and organising peaceful demonstrations against the passage of the Finance Bill, stating that they are on the right side of history.

"This is a significant turning point comparable to Sabasaba Day. Despite their young age Gen Zs are politically engaged. We say, vijana msilale, babdo mapambano," he stated.

Musyoka who is also the Wiper Party boss revealed that they have already started the process of recalling three of its MPs allied to Wiper who voted in favour of the Finance Bill.

"On Thursday, 115 MPs stood in solidarity with Kenyans to say no to the irredeemable finance bill. The other 204 MPs stood against the Kenyans. They are the traitors," he said.