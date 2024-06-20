IN PICTURES: Anti-Finance Bill protests spread countrywide

Uasin Gishu County youth stage anti-finance bill peaceful protests along the Eldoret - Uganda Highway in Eldoret town. [Lynn Kolongei, Standard]

Protests have kicked off in several parts of the country ahead of the much anticipated parliamentary vote on the contested Finance Bill 2024.

Kenyans were initially against new taxes proposed by the National Treasury leading to the government’s concessions on Tuesday, June 18.

However, organisers of the OccupyParliament protests, which began in Nairobi, are demanding that the bill be rejected in entirety. Finance Bill 2024 protest in Nakuru City. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

In Contrast, the chairperson of the Finance and Planning Committee Kimani Kuria has warned that a vacation of the bill in totality will grind government services to a regrettable halt.

Residents protest in Kakamega town against Finance Bill 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A spot check done by The Standard has revealed that the protests are ongoing in Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu, and Kakamega.