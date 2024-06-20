IN PICTURES: Anti-Finance Bill protests spread countrywide

Protests have kicked off in several parts of the country ahead of the much anticipated parliamentary vote on the contested Finance Bill 2024.
Kenyans were initially against new taxes proposed by the National Treasury leading to the government’s concessions on Tuesday, June 18.
However, organisers of the OccupyParliament protests, which began in Nairobi, are demanding that the bill be rejected in entirety.
In Contrast, the chairperson of the Finance and Planning Committee Kimani Kuria has warned that a vacation of the bill in totality will grind government services to a regrettable halt.
A spot check done by The Standard has revealed that the protests are ongoing in Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu, and Kakamega.