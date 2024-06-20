The Standard

IN PICTURES: Anti-Finance Bill protests spread countrywide

By Denis Omondi | 21m ago

Uasin Gishu County youth stage anti-finance bill peaceful protests along the Eldoret - Uganda Highway in Eldoret town. [Lynn Kolongei, Standard]

Protests have kicked off in several parts of the country ahead of the much anticipated parliamentary vote on the contested Finance Bill 2024.

Kenyans were initially against new taxes proposed by the National Treasury leading to the government’s concessions on Tuesday, June 18.

However, organisers of the OccupyParliament protests, which began in Nairobi, are demanding that the bill be rejected in entirety.

Finance Bill 2024 protest in Nakuru City. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

In Contrast, the chairperson of the Finance and Planning Committee Kimani Kuria has warned that a vacation of the bill in totality will grind government services to a regrettable halt.

Residents protest in Kakamega town against Finance Bill 2024. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

A spot check done by The Standard has revealed that the protests are ongoing in Eldoret, Nakuru, Nyeri, Kisumu, and Kakamega.

Kisumu anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests. [Michael Mute, Standard]

Related Topics

Finance Bill 2024 Occupy Parliament Protests Parliament Gen Zs
.

Latest Stories

Babu Owino: Proposed Finance Bill a threat to ordinary Kenyans
Babu Owino: Proposed Finance Bill a threat to ordinary Kenyans
National
By Mate Tongola
21 mins ago
IN PICTURES: Anti-Finance Bill protests spread countrywide
National
By Denis Omondi
21 mins ago
All eyes on Kenyan MPs as protesters return to streets over tax hikes
National
By AFP
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Realignment looms after Ruto and Mudavadi agree to form new party
By Ndung’u Gachane and Benjamin Imende 1 hr ago
Premium Realignment looms after Ruto and Mudavadi agree to form new party
Birth of a new revolt as 'Gen Z' redefines demos in the country
By Brian Otieno 1 hr ago
Premium Birth of a new revolt as 'Gen Z' redefines demos in the country
An out-of-favour Ruto side struggles to justify new taxes
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Premium An out-of-favour Ruto side struggles to justify new taxes
You will contribute to the social health fund even without a job
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Premium You will contribute to the social health fund even without a job
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved