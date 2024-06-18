We will take legal action if protestors rights are violated, LSK to Nairobi police boss

Police water canons parked outside parliament on Tuesday, June 18. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has condemned Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei over his sentiments that protests over the finance bill are outlawed.

LSK president Faith Odhiambo, in a statement on Tuesday, termed the use of teargas on protestors as a despicable affront to the rule of law.

Police lobbed teargas canisters and arrested some Kenyans who came out to protest the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

"We are particularly shocked that Mr. Adamson Bungei, on a frolic of his own, has elected to ignore a notification of the protest from the organisers under the guise of lack of form," said Odhiambo.

She added; "We wish to sound our unequivocal warning to Mr. Bungei and all officers acting under his command from taking any act of aggression against the protestors in the name of giving effect to this unlawful, unreasonable, and irrational directive."

Additionally, Odhiambo called on the Nairobi Police boss to call off his directive as well as instruct officers to stand down from making arbitrary arrests or meting violence to the protestors.

"We are closely monitoring today's events and will take legal action to find Mr. Bungei and any officer who violates the rights of the protestors on account of his instructions personally liable for any breaches of the Constitution and the National Police Service Act," said Odhiambo.

A section of human rights activists called on Kenyans to come out in large numbers and stage a sit-in outside Parliament as they demand Finance Bill 2024 be amended.

Already, the government has reversed several tax proposals in the Bill 2024, including taxes on bread, locally manufactured diapers and sanitary pads, motor vehicles, and eco-tax.