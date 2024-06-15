The Standard

Comedian Fred Omondi dies in road accident

By Vincent Kejitan | 26m ago
Comedian Fred Omondi is dead.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Comedian Fred Omondi has died following a road accident along Kangundo Road in Nairobi.

 The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the motorcycle he was riding on was struck by a bus, resulting in fatal injuries.

Fred Omondi, younger brother of Eric Omondi, was known for his work on the Churchill Show and his contributions to the comedy scene in Kenya.

He was scheduled to host an event at BVB Lounge in Meru this weekend.

The family confirmed that his body was transferred to Mama Lucy Hospital morgue.

Comedian Terrence Creative paid tribute to Fred on social media: “Today at 6 am I’ve received the saddest call ever. Fred, I thank God for the time He gave us together bro… Go well bro.”

Fred’s support and mentorship to emerging talents in the industry were fondly remembered by Terrence, who shared memories of their journey together from club comedy shows to television.

