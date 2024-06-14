Nyoro: Ambitious leader who has Ruto's ear

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro in a dance with students from Mugoiri Secondary School in Kiharu when he launched the Kiharu Masomo Bora program targeting 14,000 students in day secondary schools. [Boniface Gikandi, Standard]

Perceived by some as the face of defiance in Mt Kenya and by others as the next preferred running mate of President William Ruto in 2027, there is no denying that Ndindi Nyoro’s political power is rising.

The Kiharu lawmaker whose political forays are unsettling a section of old guards within the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and reverberating across the larger Mt Kenya, is undoubtedly seen as occupying a coveted position in Kenya’s political life; having the ear of the President and ambitious enough to trample on anyone on his way, including a former ally and incumbent Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

On Thursday, he walked into Parliament wearing a different hat- as chairman of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee.

Instrumental in drafting and subsequent approval of the 2024/2025 budget, Nyoro shared the parliamentary stage with National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung'u while delivering the budget statement for the 2024/2025 financial year.

But who exactly is Nyoro?

Born on December 12, 1985, Nyoro rose from humble beginnings to emerge as a shrewd businessman, investor and influential politician.

He is serving his second term as Kiharu MP having joined politics in 2017 and vied on a Jubilee ticket. Nyoro clinched the position after garnering 60,881 votes against his closest competitor’s 35,181.

As a first-term MP he was however involved in a series of run-ins with the law with one of the most notable instances being his altercation with then-nominated MP Maina Kamanda at a church service in Kiharu in 2019.

Nyoro was arrested but later released and charges were dropped. Notably, Nyoro cut his teeth politically by being a critic of opposition leader Raila Odinga and later President Uhuru who he accused of using power to frustrate then Deputy President William Ruto.

His championing for youth empowerment and fight against affluent and well-connected families, quickly gained him favour with his constituents.

So much so that in 2022, Nyoro was re-elected in a landslide victory on a UDA ticket. He attended Kenyatta University where he was active in student politics. While a student, Nyoro founded his first company, Stockbridge Securities, beginning his journey as a successful investor.

He would later work for Ngenye Kariuki & Company stockbrokers, which introduced him to the stock business. Soon after, he started Afrisec Telecoms - an internet-providing company- headquartered in Thika. The company now has a multi-million-shilling net worth.

In 2016, he co-founded Investax Capital which grew to one of the largest stock agents in Kenya. Afrisec and Investax later gave way to Sahara Capital, an equity firm investing in IT, energy and finance.

By September 2022, Ndindi made history as the largest shareholder at Kenya Power and Lighting Company. In 2024, he however sold 36 per cent of his shares.

He then bought 20 million shares in infrastructure company TransCentury Plc.