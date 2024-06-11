Ruto forms team to address Uhuru's office issues

President William Ruto (right) and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has constituted a team that will address various issues raised by the office of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the decision was reached after the two leaders conversed on Tuesday morning, June 11.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei will lead the team.

“[The team] to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President’s office and the attendant staff establishment,” said Mohammed on X.

Yesterday, former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said Kenyatta's office had a pending budget of approximately Sh 1 billion owed from both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years.

Further, Kanze noted that Uhuru paid for his own office, fueled his official car and catered for expenses such as foreign and domestic travels, car repairs, and needs of staff.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had dismissed the claims in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday evening.

"They also alleged falsely that their fuel cards have been blocked. We, however, put it on record that the vehicles are fuelled through State House. Our records show that several vehicles were fueled as recently as May 15, 2024," read part of Mwaura’s statement.







