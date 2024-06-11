The Standard

Ruto forms team to address Uhuru's office issues

By Stephanie Wangari | 1h ago
President William Ruto (right) and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto has constituted a team that will address various issues raised by the office of his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta.

In a statement, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the decision was reached after the two leaders conversed on Tuesday morning, June 11.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei will lead the team.

“[The team] to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President’s office and the attendant staff establishment,” said Mohammed on X.

Yesterday, former State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena said Kenyatta's office had a pending budget of approximately Sh 1 billion owed from both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 financial years.

Further, Kanze noted that Uhuru paid for his own office, fueled his official car and catered for expenses such as foreign and domestic travels, car repairs, and needs of staff.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura had dismissed the claims in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday evening.

"They also alleged falsely that their fuel cards have been blocked. We, however, put it on record that the vehicles are fuelled through State House. Our records show that several vehicles were fueled as recently as May 15, 2024," read part of Mwaura’s statement.




Related Topics

Ruto and Uhuru talks Uhuru Kenyatta's retirement Uhuru's retirement package
.

Latest Stories

First Lady launches drone initiative for medical samples in Eldoret
First Lady launches drone initiative for medical samples in Eldoret
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
38 mins ago
Bishop demands Sh50 million for alleged defamation by car dealer
Nairobi
By Peterson Githaiga
45 mins ago
Kilifi MCA to face manslaughter charges
Coast
By Stephen Rutto
54 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

State flops on key promises amid quest for more taxes
By Macharia Kamau 1 hr ago
Premium State flops on key promises amid quest for more taxes
Experts warn on high risk of toxic food in city
By Maryann Muganda 1 hr ago
Premium Experts warn on high risk of toxic food in city
Schools to lose Sh20 billion as Form One doors close next year
By Lewis Nyaundi 3 hrs ago
Premium Schools to lose Sh20 billion as Form One doors close next year
AG Muturi challenges Senate to justify its existence
By Muriithi Mugo 3 hrs ago
Premium AG Muturi challenges Senate to justify its existence
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved