The Standard

Shun tribal politics, Ruto tells Kenyans

By Betty Njeru | 1h ago
President William Ruto inspects a guard of honor during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Bungoma County on June 1, 2024. [Interior Ministry]

Kenya has no room for tribal or ethnic-based politics, President William Ruto has declared.

Instead, the Kenya Kwanza administration will remain committed to its development agenda, as promised during the 2022 election campaign.

Speaking at the  61st Madaraka Day celebrations at Masinde Muliro Stadium in Bungoma County on Saturday, June 1, Ruto issued a stern warning to political leaders.

"We will never return to the politics of ethnicity or personality. We will never revert to a politics where people are not at the center," he said.

The president noted that the 2022 General Election was a watershed moment, highlighting several "firsts."

"The 2022 election was defining. It helped clear tribal politics in Kenya and showed that Kenyan voters decide based on issue-based manifestos."

He further pledged to end corruption, asserting that by the end of his term, all Kenyan citizens would benefit equally.

He averred that all public officers, including himself, would be held accountable for managing resources within their jurisdictions.

"We will work hard to ensure our politics focuses on developing Kenya. We will tackle corruption, wasteful spending, and the misuse of public resources," stated Ruto.

Land Grabbing

The president also warned that action would be taken against anyone occupying public land unlawfully. “Kila mtu mwenye ako na shamba hapa na anajua ni mali ya serikali, tafadhali tuheshimiane,” (loosely translated to: "Anyone occupying government land, be warned.”

On Saturday, Ruto announced the government's commitment to a 59-point plan to boost agriculture and food security, aligning with this year’s theme.

"We will reduce hunger, fight poverty, and improve Kenya's health systems."

To address issues in the sugarcane sector, Ruto announced the cancellation of Sh110 billion in debts accrued by sugar factories over the past 40 years. He also announced that cane workers would receive annual bonuses and timely payments.

Related Topics

William Ruto Tribal Politics Corruption Madaraka Day
.

Latest Stories

Governor Lusaka proposes renaming Matulo airstrip to honor Ruto
Governor Lusaka proposes renaming Matulo airstrip to honor Ruto
Western
By Esther Nyambura
20 mins ago
President William Ruto's full 2024 Madaraka Day speech
National
By William Ruto
36 mins ago
Shun tribal politics, Ruto tells Kenyans
Politics
By Betty Njeru
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Questions on Abu Dhabi interest in Ruto state visit amid jet furore
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Questions on Abu Dhabi interest in Ruto state visit amid jet furore
Wamuchomba warns of Azimio influence if NADCO report is adopted
By Fiddelis Mogaka 2 hrs ago
Premium Wamuchomba warns of Azimio influence if NADCO report is adopted
Violence rocks UDA polls as wrangles choke core of party
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Premium Violence rocks UDA polls as wrangles choke core of party
Ruto's goodies as revival of sugar factories clouds his Western tour
By Robert Amalemba 2 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's goodies as revival of sugar factories clouds his Western tour
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved