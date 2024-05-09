Linturi reflects on mother's support, gets emotional during impeachment hearing

Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi before a select Committee on May 9, 2024, at the Mini Chambers, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi expressed emotional sentiments during his testimony before an 11-member committee, reflecting on the distress brought by an ongoing impeachment motion.

Responding to a barrage of questions on Thursday, May 9, Linturi delved into his bitter divorce with former wife and Aldai MP Maryanne Kittany, alongside claims of being targeted by the previous administration.

"All these cases revolve around an individual with whom, unfortunately, I had a friendship, and for whatever reason, that relationship could not hold and out of her own volition she decided to bring so many cases which I was forced to defend,” said Linturi.

The Agriculture CS lamented the public nature of his divorce proceedings, describing the coverage as a spectacle over a non-existent marriage.

“I’m yet to find divorce matters conducted in public but all the media houses treated the country to a comedy for a marriage that never existed,” he added.

During his testimony, Linturi attributed his tribulations to former President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, citing intimidation and persecution.

“During this time, so many things were done to me (sic) because I was intimidated, and all sorts of tricks were used to coerce me not to believe in the candidature of the person that

I was supporting. I became a victim of serious persecution. Even a rape case was choreographed,” Linturi said.

He credited his mother's prayers for providing strength during trying times, emphasizing his respect for women and their role in his life.

“My mother is a woman who prays for me all the time. I may not be a person who goes to church every time but I think the strength that I get to face such situations is prayers from my mother. Were it not for her, I would not be where I am right now. I have no reason to disrespect women, women have interacted with me properly, without taking advantage of me, and know the kind of a person that I am.”

Yesterday, the sponsor of the impeachment motion, Bumula Member of Parliament Jack Wamboka, criticised Linturi's focus on personal matters, urging him to address the gravity of the national issues at hand.

Linturi faces allegations of constitutional violations, including the approval of fraudulent fertiliser procurement and distribution by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). He is also accused of failing to uphold professionalism and breaching public confidence in the office.