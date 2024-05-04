President Ruto: It will get worse

Baringo residents wade through floods with their belongings after River Perkerra burst its banks flooding into villages in Marigat, Baringo County. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

President William Ruto has warned that the ongoing nationwide floods will get worse, announcing measures to mitigate its effects.

In an address at State House, Ruto yesterday revealed that the heavy rains had so far claimed 210 lives, and warned of an inevitable escalation that could be complicated by a cyclone expected to hit the coast of Kenya any moment.

“Sadly, we have not seen the last of this perilous period, as the situation is expected to escalate. Meteorological reports paint a dire picture: The rains will persist, increasing both in duration and intensity for the rest of this month and possibly after,” said the Head of State.

“The Kenya Meteorological Department and the IGAD Climate Prediction Applications Centre, have issued a stark warning: Kenya may face its first-ever cyclone. This cyclone, named Hidaya, could hit anytime now and is predicted to cause torrential rain, strong winds and powerful and dangerous waves, which could potentially disrupt marine activities in the Indian Ocean and settlements along the Kenyan coast,” he added.

For weeks now, Kenya has experienced a flood crisis that has killed scores, forced many out of their homes and now threatens to spark more crises, such as disease outbreaks. Drainage systems have capitulated in the face of raging waters, washing everything in their path.

Dams disaster

Ruto, who said the weight of the flood-induced tragedy had “tested our nation’s resilience”, issued a raft of directives to various ministries.

Among the measures include the mandatory evacuation of those living along the paths of dams that are at risk of spilling and others in riparian reserves. Ruto said some 178 dams across 33 counties were full and posed a threat to neighbouring settlements.

“Water volumes in the Seven Forks Hydro-Electric power dams have hit historic highs, with Masinga and Kiambere dams already spilling over through the managed spillways and threatening to overflow into neighbouring settlements and causing devastation downstream in Garissa and Tana River counties,” the President said.

“In Nairobi, settlements in riparian reserves have complicated the response efforts and compounded and aggravated the risks to human life and safety. The Ministry of Interior is hereby directed to enforce the relocation notices issued earlier upon their expiry at 6:30pm today (yesterday),” he added.

The Kithure Kindiki-led Interior ministry will lead the evacuation efforts, which will also target persons living in landslide and mudslide-prone areas.

County security committees were told to identify risk areas and suitable relocation zones, with Ruto saying the government had put in place adequate measures to provide shelter and food and non-food items to the affected.

Immediate funding

The Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service will be part of the risk mitigation operations and will enlist the support of the National Youth Service.

“Our country must act swiftly and decisively to mitigate the devastating impacts of the present crisis and protect life and property. The loss of human life, displacement of people, and destruction of property have been most profound within fragile ecosystems,” he said.

Ruto directed the National Treasury to “provide adequate resources and work with other development partners to provide for the purchase and supply of food, medical and other non-food items”. Locals use canoes to get to their flooded homes at Tana Delta's Mwanja village in Tana River County. [File, Standard]

He said the Treasury would prioritise disbursements to county governments and the National Government Constituency Development Fund, and asked lawmakers to prioritise the reconstruction of damaged schools.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, through the National Cereals and Produce Board, is directed to make available food supplies in government stores to support this effort. The Ministry of Health is directed to work with development partners, including the WHO, AMREF, Red Cross, UNHCR, WFP and other relevant humanitarian organisations to mobilise resources and logistical support to avail essential drugs and other medical supplies.”

The government’s response will rely heavily on development partners, with Ruto tasking the ministry responsible for Special Programmes to mobilise adequate support in an effort led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. He also extended the call to county governments, the private sector and other Kenyans of goodwill.

“The Government appreciates the goodwill demonstrated by thousands of individuals and institutional volunteers who have made tremendous input into alleviating the suffering and pain of those affected by the prevailing crisis. In the same spirit, the public is called upon to respect and adhere to safety alerts and interventions and to cease and desist from risking their lives or the lives of others by daring the force of nature. Kenyans must avoid endangering their lives by recklessly attempting to cross flooded rivers or drive on waterlogged roads,” he said, thanking the Press for committing to contribute airtime worth Sh100 million to support the response efforts.

Cyclical crisis

He also pitched for climate change mitigation as a long-term solution.

“The current unprecedented crisis of floods that our country faces, as well as the recent devastating drought our country faced, the worst in 40 years, after five consecutive failed rainy seasons, is a direct consequence of our failure to protect our environment, resulting in the painful effects of climate change we are witnessing today.

“Our country is poised to remain in this cyclical crisis for a long time unless and until we confront the existential threat of climate change,” stated Ruto, urging Kenyans to help realise his government’s ecosystem restoration plan that aims to plant 15 billion trees within 10 years.

“In the face of daunting challenges, immense threats and unprecedented hazards, our nation has never failed... Together, we will win the war against climate change and build a resilient nation.”