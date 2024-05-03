The Standard

New school term opening postponed indefinitely

By Mate Tongola | 18m ago
School-going children walk back home after they found their school Kantafu Primary in Matungulu, Machakos County closed on April 29, 2024. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

President William Ruto has postponed the opening of schools for the second term until further notice.

Issuing the directive, Ruto has directed the Ministry of Education to ensure that the schools remain closed due to the ongoing floods that have caused havoc across the country.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi on Friday, May 3, during the national address, Ruto said the government will give further directions on the reopening after monitoring the flooding situation.

"The Ministry of Education is directed to postpone the dates of reopening of all schools in the country for the second term until further notice," said Ruto.

This comes hours after Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu issued guidelines for reopening.

Schools were set to reopen on April 29 for the second term but postponed to May 6, an announcement that caught many parents off guard.

Machogu postponed the reopening by one week, citing the effects of the harsh weather conditions.

The notice to postpone the opening was controversial as the circular was released on Sunday night.

Some parents claimed that they had woken up early and sent their children to schools and that the notice by Machogu came late in the day.

On Monday, Basic Education PS Bellio Kipsang released a circular directing school managers not to send back home all children who had reported to school.

Kipsang also directed the learners who had not reported to schools to stay home as the one-week delay took effect.

Additional reporting by Augustine Odour and Mike Kihaki.

