Several parts of Kenya in the dark

Nairobi at night on August 25. A blackout was reported countrywide due to a power outage. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Several parts of the country are experiencing a power blackout, the Kenya Power has confirmed.

The power firm has attributed the outage to a system disturbance on the grid, that occurred at around 5.40 pm on Thursday, causing power disruption.

Kenyans reported experiencing power blackouts in most parts of the country including Nairobi and its environs, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kakamega, and other regions.

In an official statement, the power company says a technical team is working to restore the power supply.

It will issue subsequent updates on the situation within two hours.

Kenya is experiencing another major power blackout for the second time this year.

The last major one was reported in January, paralyzing operations in several parts of the country, including at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).