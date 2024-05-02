Ruto appoints General Charles Kahariri as new Chief of Defence Forces

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces General Charles Muriu Kahariri. [PCS]

President William Ruto has promoted Lieutenant General Charles Muriu Kahariri to the rank of General, and appointed him as the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

This follows the death of General Francis Omondi Ogolla on April 18.

Following Kahariri’s promotion, the president has also elevated Major General John Mugaravai Omenda to the rank of Lieutenant General, and appointed him the Vice CDF.

"Until his appointment, Lieutenant General John Mugaravai Omenda was the Kenya Air Force Commander," reads the statement.

Major General Fatuma Ahmed now takes over the helm of Kenya Airforce as the Commander.

She has replaced Major General Omenda.

In addition, Major General Paul Owuor Otieno has been posted to Kenya Navy and has been appointed Commander.

The president has also upheld the Defence Council’s recommendations and posted Major General Thomas Njoroge Ng’ang’a to the National Defence University and appointed Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration and Finance.

Brigadier Peter Nyamu Githinji has also been promoted to Major General and appointed Senior Directing Staff, Air at National Defence College.