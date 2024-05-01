The Standard

Ruto orders an increase in minimum wage by six per cent

By Stephanie Wangari | 41m ago

President William Ruto directs an increase in the minimum wage by six per cent. [Samson Wire, Standard]

President William Ruto has instructed Labour Cabinet Secretary Florence Bore to convene a council to discuss a potential increase in Kenya's minimum wage.

Ruto, while addressing Kenyans during the 2024 Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, said he wanted the minimum wage hike by six (6) per cent.

"The Labour CS should convene a meeting with the relevant agencies and the minimum wage increased by 6 per cent," said Ruto.

Additionally, he requested detailed plans on the wage adjustment, to be submitted in a report.

Further, Ruto also directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to activate multiple wage councils outlined in the 2007 Labour Relations Act.

"These include councils for seafarers and general and agricultural wages. They will negotiate minimum wages in different sectors enhancing conciliation, mediation, and industrial peace," he said.

Ruto reiterated the government's commitment to comply with Labour laws saying; "Every Kenyan worker has the right to fair pay and a safe workplace."

The last minimum wage increase in Kenya occurred during former President Uhuru Kenyatta's tenure in 2022.

The increase meant that eligible Kenyan workers previously earning Sh13,500 would earn Sh15,120.

