Several students feared dead after a Kenyatta University bus was involved in an accident on Monday, March 18. [Courtesy]

10 Kenyatta University students have died on the spot in a head-on-collision between bus and trailer near Maungu on Mombasa road.

Voi OCPD Dafala Ibrahim confirmed the incident on Monday evening, March 18 saying one more student died while receiving treatment.

The Kenyatta University bus was ferrying students from Nairobi to Mombasa for an academic trip when the unfortunate incident took place.

Injured students have since been taken to the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi.