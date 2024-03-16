Bus ferrying students involved in road accident in Baringo

A school bus ferrying students on an academic trip in Baringo has been involved in an accident at Patkawanin area along the Marigat-Kabarnet road.

Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said rescue operations were ongoing while confirming the incident.

Kapsabet Boys High School Chief Principal Kipchumba Maiyo said the bus was ferrying Form two students, adding that the school is following up on the matter.

"The information reaching the school is that one of our buses which was ferrying Geography students to Baringo got involved in an accident. The students are safe and some with minor injuries. Let us bear with the situation as we manage it," stated Maiyo in a text sent to parents and guardians.

The Principal said the students left the school at 8 am, while the accident occurred around 2.00 pm on Saturday.

The bus had 61 students and a teacher on board.

Baringo County Government is helping to contain the situation, while the injured students have been rushed to hospitals in Kabarnet and Marigat.