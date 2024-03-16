The Standard

Bus ferrying students involved in road accident in Baringo

By Julius Chepkwony | 58m ago

A school bus ferrying students on an academic trip in Baringo has been involved in an accident at Patkawanin area along the Marigat-Kabarnet road.

Baringo County Police Commander Julius Kiragu said rescue operations were ongoing while confirming the incident.

Kapsabet Boys High School Chief Principal Kipchumba Maiyo said the bus was ferrying Form two students, adding that the school is following up on the matter.

"The information reaching the school is that one of our buses which was ferrying Geography students to Baringo got involved in an accident. The students are safe and some with minor injuries. Let us bear with the situation as we manage it," stated Maiyo in a text sent to parents and guardians.

The Principal said the students left the school at 8 am, while the accident occurred around 2.00 pm on Saturday.

The bus had 61 students and a teacher on board.

Baringo County Government is helping to contain the situation, while the injured students have been rushed to hospitals in Kabarnet and Marigat.

Related Topics

Road Accident Kapsabet Boys High School Baringo Road Accident
.

Latest Stories

Ruto: The country's economy has improved
Ruto: The country's economy has improved
National
By PCS
21 mins ago
'The Wondering Doctor's' minimalist apartment
Lifestyle
By Nailantei Kenga
27 mins ago
Bad date for 'Barbie' at the Oscars
Entertainment
By Kirsten Kanja
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Coast fights to free itself from grasp of drug lords
By Benard Sanga and Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Premium Coast fights to free itself from grasp of drug lords
Win for Raila Odinga's AUC bid after council of ministers drops gender proposal
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Win for Raila Odinga's AUC bid after council of ministers drops gender proposal
Was Grade 8 pupil sexually abused before death?
By Patrick Vidija 2 hrs ago
Premium Was Grade 8 pupil sexually abused before death?
Privacy clash: Airbnb bans CCTV as Cabinet insists on surveillance
By Fred Kagonye 2 hrs ago
Premium Privacy clash: Airbnb bans CCTV as Cabinet insists on surveillance
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved