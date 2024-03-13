The Standard

Plan to deploy police officers to Haiti still on, Ruto assures US

By Ndung’u Gachane | 1h ago
President William Ruto and former Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assured the US that Kenya is still determined to deploy police to Haiti. 

Ruto, on his X account Wednesday, said he had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"He informed me that a new Presidential Council will be formed shortly to manage the situation in Haiti. I assured Secretary Blinken that Kenya will take leadership of the UN Security Support Mission in Haiti to restore peace and security in Haiti as soon as the Presidential Council is in place under an agreed process," Ruto wrote. 

The decision by the Summit of Caribbean Countries (Caricom) to form the council followed after the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, which complicated Kenya's move to deploy security officers. 

Henry resigned while he was in Puerto Rico after failing to make a return to the country, whose capital Port-au-Prince has been seized by armed gangs. He visited Kenya on March 1 in bid to convince the country to deploy the police. 

This is the second time in a week that President Ruto is having a conversation with Blinken after US State Department announced on March 9 that the two talked about the "ongoing political and security crisis in Haiti".

"They underscored unwavering commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission to support the Haitian National Police in creating the security conditions necessary to conduct free and fair elections," the US State Department announced.

On Monday,  Blinken announced that the US will contribute More than Sh41.7 billion ($300 million) to the Kenyan-led mission to Haiti.

 “I’m announcing today that the United States Department of Defense is doubling its approved support for the mission from $100 million to $200 million. And that brings the total US support to $300 million for this effort,” said Blinken at the conclusion of the Caricom meeting in the Jamaican capital of Kingston.

The top US diplomatic said the country supports “the plan to create a broad based, inclusive, independent presidential college” that would “take concrete steps to meet the immediate needs of Haitian people,” and enable the “swift deployment” of the security support mission. [Ndung'u Gachane] 

Related Topics

Haiti Deployment Ruto-Blinken Talks Haiti Crisis Ruto Haiti Deployment
.

Latest Stories

Why Jowie wanted a non-custodial sentence in murder case
Why Jowie wanted a non-custodial sentence in murder case
National
By Stephanie Wangari
39 mins ago
Over 3000 non-compliant premises closed in the ongoing crackdown
National
By Ndung’u Gachane
39 mins ago
How court arrived at Jowie's death sentence in Monica Kimani murder case
National
By David Njaaga
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why ODM and UDA cannot handle decades-old party polls nightmare
By Ndung’u Gachane and Grace Ng’ang’a 54 mins ago
Premium Why ODM and UDA cannot handle decades-old party polls nightmare
Why we should not celebrate renewed Raila, Ruto friendship
By Jacktone Ambuka 5 hrs ago
Premium Why we should not celebrate renewed Raila, Ruto friendship
How local sourcing by giant firms can cut unemployment
By Esther Dianah 5 hrs ago
Premium How local sourcing by giant firms can cut unemployment
Lands registrar 'bought' Sh25m property but did not pay a penny
By Kamau Muthoni 7 hrs ago
Premium Lands registrar 'bought' Sh25m property but did not pay a penny
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved