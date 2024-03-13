How court arrived at Jowie's death sentence in Monica Kimani murder case

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie during his sentencing at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

The High Court has sentenced Joseph Irungu alias Jowie to death for the 2018 murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Justice Grace Nzioka delivered the verdict on Wednesday, March 13, citing overwhelming evidence against Jowie.

“Joseph Kuria Irungu is to face the death penalty as stipulated under Section 204 of the Penal Code of Kenya for the crime of murder,” she said in her judgment.

In February this year, Jowie was found guilty of murdering Kimani at her Lamuria Gardens home in Nairobi.

Justice Nzioka enumerated the reasons for her decision, including:

1. The murder was calculated and intentional.

2. The nature of the attack left no possibility of survival.

3. The sanctity of life must be respected, as taking a life is a divine prerogative.

4. The act of murder has far-reaching consequences, affecting society as a whole.

5. It contravenes societal values and necessitates appropriate punishment.

6. The loss inflicted upon Monica’s family and the community is profound.

The court ruled out a non-custodial sentence for the accused, asserting that the death penalty was the only appropriate response, subject to any legal changes by a higher court.

She characterized the murder as an act of “utter insanity,” referring to a probation report that depicted Jowie as volatile, impulsive, and prone to aggression, suggesting a complex personality.

The autopsy confirmed that Kimani died from extensive neck injuries without any provocation on her part.

Justice Nzioka’s ruling was based on several key findings, including:

1. Jowie used a fraudulent ID to gain entry into Kimani’s residence.

2. He acquired a firearm under pretenses to confront Kimani, despite denying any prior relationship.

3. The investigation revealed previous interactions between Jowie and Kimani, including shared classes at Kenya Polytechnic and exchanges on Instagram.

Monica Kimani’s life was tragically cut short in her apartment on the evening of September 19, 2018.

Capital punishment has remained legal in Kenya since independence. However, no execution has been carried out since 1987, leaving thousands on death row.

In December 2017, the Supreme Court of Kenya declared the mandatory death penalty unconstitutional.