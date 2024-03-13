Why ODM and UDA cannot handle decades-old party polls nightmare

'Men in black' were used to abort ODM elections held at Kasarani in 2014. [Beveryline Musili, Standard]

Kenya’s unending nightmare for many political parties is still preying on the big two formations today.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the oldest and strongest political party, seems not to have mastered the art of navigating the challenge posed by grassroots elections.

And ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), the 16-month-old political juggernaut that embarrassed an outgoing president, is also grappling with the same headache. Party elections.

After months of dithering and postponing its destiny at the ballot box to elect its new officials, UDA is now experiencing same jitters that have seen older political parties shy away from party polls.

At the heart of the unfolding antagonism fraught with jitters, are two factions wrestling for the soul of the ruling party.

The clearest indication that UDA elections are not about to happen, came from President William Ruto on Monday when he told a delegation of MCAs that an announcement would be made on the party elections.

According to UDA’s Director of Communications Rob Jillo, who attended the State House meeting, the National Steering Committee would advise the President on the fate of the party elections.

“This is because of a number of issues which include ongoing negotiations with our sister parties that have expressed interest in folding and joining our party, the deliberations are ongoing and this may lead to a delay in holding the grassroots elections as we need to involve them,” he told The Standard.

Party co-ordinators

Mr Jillo also cited delay in the completion of the procurement process as another factor, saying “The process is not fully complete to procure digital gadgets that we intend to use during the exercise and this is why the decision on the fate of elections will come from the boss.”

Lucy Wanyitu, the ruling party’s coordinator in Nyeri region said another setback was the lack of enough members to participate in voting as the register of the party members before the last elections remained at the headquarters and was not conveyed at the Office Of Registrar of Political Parties.

“It was a big mistake but we attribute it to sabotage by the former regime. We are currently registering members from scratch but in a low-key exercise as only those with interest are turning up,” noted Wanyitu.

She added that the lack of regional and county managers was another hiccup, which she said informed the President to read the riot act to party members during the Monday meeting at State House.

“He (Ruto) was very clear that he did not want people to rock the party from within and wanted those in court over the recruitment of managers to withdraw the cases so that the party can have no obstacles in future plans,” she said.

Some leaders who have been opposed to the appointment of regional and county managers are Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa and Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale who claimed party secretary general Cleophas Malala single-handedly picked the list of the managers who would act as election officials.

A poster of Raila Odinga at the ODM headquarters, Chungwa House, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

They were categorical that the functions of appointing election officials are solely vested in the National Elections Board, and the obligations cannot be directed by anyone else, including Mr Malala. Khalwale rubbished the list and urged party members to disregard it days before he went to court.

The matter, Wanyitu said was in the Court of Appeal.

There are two factions fighting for the control of UDA, a development affecting its planned internal grassroots elections.

Insiders contend that political bigwigs in UDA, are scheming to take charge of the party’s structures at the grassroots.

On one hand, is another faction supporting Mr Malala who is said to enjoy the backing of Deputy party leader Rigathi Gachagua. Another side is demanding that the position goes to an official from Mt Kenya and they propose Kiharu MP Ndidi Nyoro as the most suitable candidate.

In ODM, the same nightmare is unfolding. Despite the Orange party having two weeks and a few days remaining to hold the much-anticipated primaries, party officials only know that ODM will hold its grassroots elections in April but they can’t tell which date.

Later date

According to party treasurer, Timothy Bosire, party officials were yet to decide which day this will happen, a move that can be interpreted to mean they are apprehensive of holding the grassroots primaries probably in fear of a replica in 2014 when men in black stormed the venue to stop the exercise.

“The grassroots elections will be held in April but we are yet to indicate the date,” he said.

Former Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya too said the party primaries could be held in April on a date that would be announced later.

But sources within ODM are apprehensive that the party elections may be the deal breaker of the unity in Raila Odinga’s party because of the emergence of factions as a result of Raila’s possible exit from local politics should his bid for African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship succeed.

“The exercise might end up being postponed because we fear a hostile takeover of the party by elements who are disloyal to Baba who may assist the enemies to give the party to the highest bidder,” a source within ODM said. A wheelbarrow at UDA headquarters, Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The source said the party was treading carefully to avoid what afflicted Jubilee party, the former ruling party, where its officials degenerated into factions with a hostile takeover ensuing.

Already, factions are forming in ODM between Oparanya and former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who are the deputy party leaders and party officials divided on who should take over the party should Raila exit.

While Oparanya has maintained that he is the best suited to succeed Raila, Joho seems to have started angling and holding meetings to endear himself to influential leaders so that when the time comes, he may clinch the position and vie for president in 2027.

“We want a set of leadership that can step down for Raila when he decides to resign from AUC chairmanship to vie for Presidency in 2027 but we are apprehensive that some may use the party for their own good,” an official said.

With the ODM fears and worries, the Raila party which was so close to holding the party primaries in 2014, might end up not holding the exercise for fear of disintegration.

Men in black

In 2014, the men in black were used to abort the ODM elections in what was thought to be a well-choreographed strategy to disrupt the elections when it was clear that the Hassan Joho–Ababu Namwamba team was going to win.

After the melee, Raila then leader of the Coalition of Reforms and Democracy (Cord), and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka were whisked out of the venue.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party was close to holding grassroots elections in 2016 but ended up holding county elections which many described as a sham exercise.

The county elections meant to come up with party coordinators, were marred with chaos with police being forced to use teargas to disperse the warring factions and aspirants claiming they were short-changed by the formula used to pick officials.

It is the elections that saw political bigwigs floored in the subsequent party primaries held in April 2017 in what they claimed their fate was sealed in the grassroots elections in bid to create cronies of now, President William Ruto.

The former ruling party’s centre of power in Pangani is now being auctioned while its soul is being fought for by former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega.

The party is groping in the dark on who is the legitimate leader between Uhuru and Nominated MP Sabina Chege with hopes of holding successful elections, hanging in the balance.