The Standard

Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns amid security crisis

By Betty Njeru and Agencies | 2h ago
Haiti PM Ariel Henry has resigned. [Via VOA]

Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry has resigned following weeks of escalated tension and chaos in the Caribbean nation.

His exit comes at the back of a meeting by regional leaders in Jamaica on Monday to discuss a political transition in Haiti.

Guyana President and current Caribbean Chairman Irfaan Ali announced on Monday, March 11: “We acknowledge his resignation upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and the naming of an interim prime minister.”

Henry, 74, served in the unelected post since 2021, following the assassination of the country’s last president.

The announcement to step down follows weeks of escalated violence in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and mounting pressure to resign by gangs in the country.

The Haiti PM had been locked out of the country and left stranded in Puerto Rico.

He had previously been in Kenya to sign a deal on the deployment of 1,000 Kenyan police officers to Haiti, to help quell the violence and fight the armed gangs in a multinational security mission okayed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Related Topics

Haiti PM Ariel Henry Resigns Haiti PM Haiti Violence Haiti Security Crisis
.

Latest Stories

Caribbean nation 'battling' seasons of calamities and disasters
Caribbean nation 'battling' seasons of calamities and disasters
America
By Benjamin Imende
51 mins ago
Premium Looming mergers now put State corporations on edge
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
56 mins ago
Premium Multinational tea firms go easy on mechanisation amid conservation bid
Financial Standard
By Macharia Kamau
56 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Looming mergers now put State corporations on edge
By Graham Kajilwa 56 mins ago
Premium Looming mergers now put State corporations on edge
Multinational tea firms go easy on mechanisation amid conservation bid
By Macharia Kamau 56 mins ago
Premium Multinational tea firms go easy on mechanisation amid conservation bid
CS Kuria critical of government he serves, faults war on brews, drugs
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Premium CS Kuria critical of government he serves, faults war on brews, drugs
Inside Wanjigi, Oparanya deal amid succession politics in ODM
By Robert Amalemba 1 hr ago
Premium Inside Wanjigi, Oparanya deal amid succession politics in ODM
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved