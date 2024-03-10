Jacque Maribe lands government job

Former media personality Jacque Maribe has landed a communication job at the Ministry of Public Service. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Former media personality Jacque Maribe has landed a communication job at the Ministry of Public Service.

Maribe confirmed the news to the Standard on Sunday, March 10.

This comes a month after she was acquitted of murder charges in businesswoman Monica Kimani's case.

Justice Grace Nzioka said she was not properly charged before the court, saying she was liable and guilty of issuing false information to the police regarding the murder probe,

On his part, the first accused, Jowie Irungu, was found guilty of murdering the businesswoman at her Lamuria gardens in September, 2018.

Irungu’s sentencing has been moved to Wednesday, March 13th.