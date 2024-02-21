The Standard

President Ruto: Kenya is no longer at risk of debt default

By David Njaaga | 19m ago
President William Ruto addresses the media in Naivasha, Nakuru county on Wednesday, February 21. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

President William Ruto has praised the government’s efforts to improve Kenya’s economic situation by reducing debt and increasing revenue. 

He attributed the recent appreciation of the shilling to the enhanced investor confidence in the country.

“We have pursued a turnaround strategy focused on increasing tax revenue and reducing both spending and the debt accumulation. Our sacrifices and determined efforts have not been in vain,” he said.

He was speaking on Wednesday, February 21, at Lake Naivasha Resort, where he met the Cabinet and Members of Parliament and Senate.

The meeting was convened to take stock of the government’s performance and progress.

Ruto said the fiscal and general economic management policies and the tightening of the monetary policy by the Central Bank of Kenya had resulted in the appreciation of the

Kenya shilling against the US dollar from an average of Sh162 to an average of Sh142.

“In turn, this has reduced our overall debt by Sh722 billion and also reduced our debt service costs by Sh195 billion over the next six years, saving the country almost a trillion,” he added.

He added the successful turnaround had pulled Kenya away from debt distress, put the finances in good working order and established the necessary conditions to execute the Bottom-up economic agenda.

The Head of State exuded confidence that the economy was on a trajectory that would create more jobs, wealth and finance investments.

“Where we stand today as a nation, especially after the anxiety of the last one year, where many in the international community were worried about Kenya’s position and its financial ability to manage our situation, including our debt situation, I can now confidently say Kenya is no longer in the list of the countries that run the risk of debt default,” he noted. 

“Our collective efforts that have been made by the Treasury and the whole of government approach that has seen us cut down on many aspects of spending to make sure that we reduce the accumulation of expensive debt and put the country on a trajectory of living within our means.”

Related Topics

President William Ruto President Ruto on debt Ruto cabinet meeting
.

Latest Stories

President Ruto: Kenya is no longer at risk of debt default
President Ruto: Kenya is no longer at risk of debt default
National
By David Njaaga
19 mins ago
Man jailed 15 years for attempted murder
Rift Valley
By Master Ang'ela
21 mins ago
Three police officers, civilian charged with gun theft
Central
By Timothy Kariuki
21 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Raila's AU bid sparks debate over academic qualifications
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
Premium Raila's AU bid sparks debate over academic qualifications
Rugby player sues CJ, claims rape trial unfair
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Rugby player sues CJ, claims rape trial unfair
MPs demand audit of TSC payroll over Sh446m salary overpayment
By Josphat Thiong'o and Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Premium MPs demand audit of TSC payroll over Sh446m salary overpayment
How lapses by state agencies led to Embakasi gas plant explosion
By Graham Kajilwa 2 hrs ago
Premium How lapses by state agencies led to Embakasi gas plant explosion
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved