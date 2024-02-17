Uhuru eulogises ex-police boss King'ori Mwangi as dedicated officer

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on arrival in Tetu. [Kibata Kihu, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday joined the family of the late police chief King’ori Mwangi in paying their final respects in Tetu, Nyeri County.

Uhuru in an impromptu visit, condoled with the family for a few minutes before shortly leaving.

He described Mwangi as a great son of the soil who was very dedicated to the service.

"It isn’t only you as the family who have lost a father, a brother or an uncle, but Kenya also has lost one of its great sons. And we ask that the Lord rests this great and powerful soul in eternal peace and may He the family comfort,” said Kenyatta.

The former Senior Assistant Inspector General of Police died on Sunday at a Nairobi hospital where he was receiving treatment.

King'ori served as a Provincial Police officer in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Western regions and as the Director of Operations at police headquarters.

He also served as the police spokesman and the Director of the Kenya Police Campus in Kiganjo.

Mwangi exited the service in 2021 after attaining the retirement age.

He is being laid to rest in Ndugamano, Tetu in Nyeri County.

Other leaders present include Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.