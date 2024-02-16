The Standard

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah survives minor car accident near Kisumu blackspot

By Clinton Ambujo | 1h ago
The wreckage of the car belonging to Senator Okiya Omtatah. [File, X]

Busia Senator and Human rights activist Okiya Omtatah escaped without injuries after his car was involved in a minor road accident at a popular blackspot near Ojola area in Kisumu.

Omtatah who was headed towards Busia from Kisumu was trailing an oil tanker when it developed a mechanical problem while making a climb and started to move backwards before stopping shortly.

According to Nyanza Region Traffic Commandant Allan Mwangi, the senator's car hit the tanker after it [the tanker] stopped, damaging its lights and other parts.

The senator and the two other occupants including his driver and an aide escaped without injuries in the Thursday evening accident that the police termed as a "minor non-injury accident."

"It was a non-injury accident; the senator was being driven in a Nissan Wing road car. He was trailing a tanker from behind. The tanker had difficulty climbing the hill as it was sloppy and stopped. It hit the Senator’s it from behind,” explained Mwangi.

The Regional traffic boss called on road users to be extra careful, especially in areas known to be accident blackspots.

He also urged motorists to ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles before embarking on their journeys to avert far dangerous scenarios.

