How to check 2023 KCSE results

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates can now access their results on the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) portal.

A total of 899, 453 candidates sat the 2023 KCSE exams, of whom 450,554 were male, while 448,899 were female, representing 50.09 per cent and 49.9 per cent of the total candidature respectively.

How candidates can access results

Candidates are required to log in to the KNEC portal or website through https://results.knec.ac.ke

They will then be required to enter their respective index numbers and names as per the 2023 registration date.

Once confirmed that all details are correct, they click submit to access the results.

Kisii School Principal Fred Mogaka (in a tie) and other teachers download 2023 KCSE Results at the school. [Sammy Omingo, Standard]

“The results will be available immediately after release by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu,” KNEC noted.

The results portal however experienced some downtime shortly after it was announced, with some people unable to access the platform.