American pedophile in court again on new defilement charges

American pedophile Terry Ray Krieger has been accused of defilement months after release, denied bail amidst serious allegations.[Peterson Githaiga, Standard]

An American pedophile was arraigned in Mavoko Law Courts on Tuesday, November 21, facing new charges of defilement months after he was released from prison under unclear circumstances.

Terry Ray Krieger was convicted and jailed for 50 years after pleading guilty to sexual offense.

Ray who was arrested on November 9, was back in court for allegedly defiling a three-year-old-girl and an eight-year-old boy, at Great Wall Gardens in Athi River.

He is facing six new charges of sexual assault and being in the country illegally.,

Krieger will remain in custody after he was denied bail.

Senior Principal Magistrate Barbra Ojoo denied him bail on grounds that he is a fugitive of justice and his criminal history and gravity of the charges was high.

The court also dismissed Krieger’s argument that he is an elderly man with medical needs.

The magistrate said that his defense team did not furnish the court with evidence supporting his claims.

The accused was in 2014 sentenced to 50-years in jail after he was found guilty of taking and circulating videos of minors in nude and compromising positions

Krieger admitted to circulating obscene images of Kenyan underage children using electronic media between May 2013 and October 2014.

In November 2022, the convict, who served eight years at the Kamiti GK Prison was freed by Justice J.M Bwonong’a.

“In these circumstances, this court finds that to order a re-trial of the appellant would not only be unfair but oppressive as well,” ruled Justice Bwonwong’a.

On Tuesday, Senior Resident Magistrate Rose Gitau, read six charges to Krieger.

In a charge sheet seen by The Standard, he is accused of benefiting from child prostitution contrary to section 15 (a) of the sexual offenses.

"On diverse dates between October 1, and November 8, 2023 at Great-wall Gardens Estate phase 3 in Athi river sub-county within Machakos county, knowingly permitted a child aged eight to remain in your house to participate in indecent acts," reads the charge sheet.

Krieger was also charged with displaying to the child a sex toy which was intended to be used with the intention of encouraging the minor to perform sexual acts.

"In the same estate, you exposed a child aged eight in an electronic online platform for purposes of prostitution or any other unlawful sexual practice by use of the image for purpose of sexual gratification," reads the charge sheet.

He was accused of inserting a finger into the private part of a three-year-old girl in the same estate.

The prosecution side requested that Krieger be detained saying he is under Interpol watch after committing similar offenses in the US.

"He better be in custody, his condition is not new, earlier he had pleaded guilty to similar offenses, again he is in the country illegally said the prosecutor."

The case will be mentioned on November 27.