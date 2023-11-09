The Standard

Kenya to settle Sh45 billion Eurobound debt in December, says Ruto

By Stephanie Wangari | 54m ago
President William Ruto delivers the State of the Nation address at the Parliament Chambers, Nairobi on November 9,2023. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The government will settle the first installment of USD300 million (Sh45 billion) Eurobond debt in December, President William Ruto has said.  

The president made the announcement while delivering his first State of the Nation (SOTN) address since assuming office in September last year. 

The money is part of a USD2 billion loan that matures next year in June.

“We must admit that as a country we had been living large and way beyond our means. The time has come to retire the false comforts and illusionary benefits of wasteful expenditure and counterproductive subsidies on consumption by which we dug ourselves deeper into the whole of avoidable debt,” said Ruto. 

Cost of Living

In a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate, the President also said that enhanced maize production has led to the reduction of maize flour prices across the country. 

He claimed that a 2kg packet of maize flour is now selling between Sh145 and Sh175, down from Sh250.

“We have reduced the cost of fertiliser from Sh6, 500 to Sh2, 500 and increased maize acreage under production by an extra 200,000 acres this year.” 

“As a result of these interventions, today a 2kg packet of maize flour is selling at a low of Sh145 and a high of Sh175 depending on the brand you buy, down from Sh250 a few months ago,” said Ruto.

The Head of State further stated that he was committed to addressing the high cost of living through practical action and effective measures.

The cost of living issue has been a bone of contention for months, that resulted in weekly protests championed by the Azimio Coalition, and now, an agenda of discussion by the National Dialogue Committee. 

Additionally, the president has promised to construct 400 markets across the country to provide Mama mboga with dignified working environments. 

University charter

Ruto has also mentioned that the Open University of Kenya will admit its first 1,000 students in December. 

The country’s first virtual university was awarded a charter in August 2023.

Related Topics

State of the Nation address SOTN Ruto SOTN Cost of living SOTN
.

Latest Stories

Want to go out? Have your own money first
Want to go out? Have your own money first
BLOGS
By La Patrona
4 mins ago
HR practitioners say firms lose staff due to poor pay, hostile environment
Business
By Joackim Bwana
14 mins ago
President Ruto's State of the Nation Address sparks mixed reactions from MPs
National
By David Njaaga
22 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Forget the norm, this is what we expect President to address today
By Dennis Kabaara 2 hrs ago
Premium Forget the norm, this is what we expect President to address today
Why court took away student's Sh59m gift from Belgian trader
By Paul Ogemba 2 hrs ago
Premium Why court took away student's Sh59m gift from Belgian trader
Puzzle of increasing accidents but with few traffic offences
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Puzzle of increasing accidents but with few traffic offences
How Kawira's impeachment has divided Kenya Kwanza
By Ndungu Gachane 2 hrs ago
Premium How Kawira's impeachment has divided Kenya Kwanza
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved