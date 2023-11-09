Edwin Sifuna to skip State of the Nation address as Kenyans point out expectations

President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto will today make his first State of the Nation (SOTN) address since he was elected into office.

In an address that is set to begin at 2.30 pm in Parliament, Kenyans have highlighted several expectations ahead of the address.

President Ruto in his speech will take the opportunity to highlight his achievements in office in his one year of administration and give a way forward on how he plans to run the country.

Ahead of the address, Kenyans expect the president to address how he plans to lower the cost of living, and the skyrocketing fuel prices, education, and health, while some want him to amend some sections of the Finance Bill.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna however plans to boycott the address stating that “he can’t trust what the president is going to say.”

“Ruto cannot be trusted to paint the true picture of the State of the Nation which as you know is dire. For these reasons and out of respect for the institution of Parliament, I shall not attend the State of the Nation address,” the Senator posted on X.

“Over 99 per cent of the speech should be on the cost of living and what the government is doing to make the situation better. Give us time frames...when we can expect things to get better,” a Kenyan, Francis Mutegi said.

Some Kenyans feel that the president has not kept his campaign promises as aligned in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto.

“We chose him promising to change our lives but now even taking an ID is going to be difficult. Is this the bottom-up we chose? Why is the president making life unbearable for us?” poses Talia Bulemi, a Nakuru resident.

An activist, David Kuri opined; “He should address insecurity in Baringo County, the cost of living, and especially the cost of fuel.”

At a recent Parliamentary Group meeting convened at State House by Ruto as the UDA Party leaders, the lawmakers discussed the high cost of living which has largely been attributed to the rise in fuel prices.

“As leaders, we didn't hesitate to tell the president about the high cost of living. So we should consider subsidising basic commodities,” said Kesses MP Julius Ruto.