Ruto meets British High Commissioner ahead of the King Charles III visit

By Mate Tongola | 2h ago
President William Ruto meeting with the British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan at State House, Nairobi. [Source, Ruto X]

President William Ruto on Monday met the British High Commissioner to Kenya Neil Wigan ahead of the State visit by King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Speaking after the meeting at State House Nairobi, Ruto expressed his optimism that the forth-coming visit will better further the mutual relationship between Kenya and Britain.

"Kenya is honoured that King Charles III and Queen Camilla have chosen our country for their first visit to a Commonwealth nation. This choice is a testament to the depth of our relations and the mutually beneficial nature of our partnership," Ruto stated.

At the same time, President Ruto added that the visit is a significant opportunity to enhance the collaboration between Nairobi and London in various areas of shared interest.

The King and Queen will from October 31 to November 3, 2023 visit Kenya for an official visit. 

This will be Charles's first official visit to Kenya since he was crowned King in May 2023. They are scheduled to visit Nairobi and Mombasa counties.

"The King will also attend an event to celebrate the life and work of the Nobel Laureate the late Professor Wangari Maathai, together with Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai," a statement from the British High Commission Nairobi stated.

During their visit, the King and Queen will meet President William Ruto and First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto, as well as other members of government, UN staff, CEOs, faith leaders, young people, future leaders, and Kenyan Marines training with UK Royal Marines. 

