The Standard

CS Wahome: Vacate public land immediately or else...

By Stephanie Wangari | 38m ago
Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]


You will have to vacate public land with immediate effect or face the consequences, the government has warned. 

Speaking in Nairobi on Thursday, Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome warned of cons who were duping unsuspecting Kenyans into buying land using share certificates. 

The Lands CS has emphasized that share documents are not a legal representation of ownership.

“We advise that when purchasing land, buyers should carry out due diligence by checking the status from our land offices and obtaining maps from our survey department,” said Wahome.

Wahome, remarking on the controversial East African Portland Cement land, clarified that the Lands Ministry is in possession of ownership documents as well as historical information about the land.

"Any other documents purported to be held in respect to the said land do not originate from this office. The office has already forwarded the relevant documents to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) for support in the ongoing investigations," she said. 

Several homes, schools, and churches said to have been erected illegally on the Portland Cement property have been demolished since Friday last week. 

President William Ruto, during a tour of Athi River on Friday, October 13, ordered squatters occupying part of East African Portland Cement land in Athi River to vacate.

The president said part of the land belonging to EAPC would be used to expand the manufacturing zone.

“We are happy that we have been cleared by the court. Those who thought they would benefit by selling out this piece of land should now vacate and go. The government will purchase part of this land and construct more factories there so that our jobless youth benefit,’’ said Ruto.

.

.

.

