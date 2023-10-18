Drama as Kawira Mwangaza boards police vehicle in alleged arrest

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza boards a police vehicle in an alleged arrest attempt in Ruiga, Imenti Central on October 18, 2023. [George kaimenyi, Standard]

There was drama on Wednesday in Ruiga, Imenti Central in Meru County after Governor Kawira Mwangaza faked an arrest by police officers.

Mwangaza, who was running her Okolea outreach program, boarded a police land cruiser after authorities disrupted the meeting in Ruiga.

The Standard has however established that the governor allegedly forced the arrest. Authorities declined to move the vehicle.



Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza boards a police vehicle in an alleged arrest attempt in Ruiga, Imenti Central on October 18, 2023. [George kaimenyi, Standard]

“I am under arrest. The police officers don’t want to take me to the police station. I have been held in a police car for two hours now,” said Mwangaza on her Facebook page.

The officers were out to disrupt her meeting where Mwangaza was donating a cow through the programme.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had previously issued a directive banning the outreach program, which has been linked to spawning chaos and rift within Meru.

Kindiki had banned the programme saying he would not allow politicians to use the less vulnerable to create chaos for political gain.

“You have to convince people with political ideas, not with violence and not by provoking people to violence,” said Kindiki.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza boards a police vehicle in an alleged arrest attempt in Ruiga, Imenti Central on October 18, 2023. [George kaimenyi, Standard]

This is a developing story and is being updated…