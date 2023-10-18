The Standard

Drama as Kawira Mwangaza boards police vehicle in alleged arrest

By Stephanie Wangari and Edwin Gitonga | 31m ago
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza boards a police vehicle in an alleged arrest attempt in Ruiga, Imenti Central on October 18, 2023. [George kaimenyi, Standard]

There was drama on Wednesday in Ruiga, Imenti Central in Meru County after Governor Kawira Mwangaza faked an arrest by police officers.

Mwangaza, who was running her Okolea outreach program, boarded a police land cruiser after authorities disrupted the meeting in Ruiga. 

The Standard has however established that the governor allegedly forced the arrest. Authorities declined to move the vehicle. 
 

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza boards a police vehicle in an alleged arrest attempt in Ruiga, Imenti Central on October 18, 2023. [George kaimenyi, Standard]

“I am under arrest. The police officers don’t want to take me to the police station. I have been held in a police car for two hours now,” said Mwangaza on her Facebook page.

The officers were out to disrupt her meeting where Mwangaza was donating a cow through the programme. 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had previously issued a directive banning the outreach program, which has been linked to spawning chaos and rift within Meru. 

Kindiki had banned the programme saying he would not allow politicians to use the less vulnerable to create chaos for political gain.

“You have to convince people with political ideas, not with violence and not by provoking people to violence,” said Kindiki.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza boards a police vehicle in an alleged arrest attempt in Ruiga, Imenti Central on October 18, 2023. [George kaimenyi, Standard]

This is a developing story and is being updated…

Related Topics

Kawira Mwangaza Kawira Mwangaza fake arrest Kawira arrest
.

Latest Stories

My pillar of strength: DP Gachagua's birthday message to Pastor Dorcas
My pillar of strength: DP Gachagua's birthday message to Pastor Dorcas
News
By Vincent Kejitan
18 mins ago
Drama as Kawira Mwangaza boards police vehicle in alleged arrest
National
By Stephanie Wangari and Edwin Gitonga
31 mins ago
County to provide shelter for demolition victims, says Machakos deputy governor
Eastern
By Jacob Ng’etich
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Accountant at Interior Ministry agrees to refund half of Sh111m
By Paul Ogemba 2 hrs ago
Premium Accountant at Interior Ministry agrees to refund half of Sh111m
Parliament lifts the lid on opaque loan terms as Kenya debt spikes
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Premium Parliament lifts the lid on opaque loan terms as Kenya debt spikes
Single in life but married in death: How 'bachelor' got a mystery wife
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Premium Single in life but married in death: How 'bachelor' got a mystery wife
Layoffs: How employers are coping with high cost of labour
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Premium Layoffs: How employers are coping with high cost of labour
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved