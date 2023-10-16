Raila: I have not endorsed Kalonzo for 2027

Azimio leader Raila Odinga. [Standard,file]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has rubbished claims that he has backed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his successor in the 2027 presidential race.

He said his recent remarks about Kalonzo were not an endorsement, but a recognition of his loyalty and friendship.

“Kalonzo has been with me in three successive elections, he has strong Christian values and he has built support across the country. But that does not mean I have endorsed him as the Azimio presidential candidate in 2027,” said Raila in a press statement by his spokesperson Dennis Onyango on Monday, October 16.

Raila clarified that Azimio is a coalition of equals, in which every leader stands a fair and equal chance to emerge as the presidential candidate in 2027, depending on their relationship with the party membership.

He said the candidate will not be named until a year or just months to the 2027 election.

The Azimio leader also hit back at President William Ruto, who had said he was ready to face Kalonzo in 2027. He said Kalonzo has what it takes to beat Ruto in a free and fair presidential contest, contrary to Ruto’s claim that he would easily beat the Wiper leader.

“Ruto talks about Kalonzo as if he is Kalonzo. He only wants to pit us against each other. Kalonzo is ten times better than him,” said Raila.

Raila assured his supporters and the country that he plans to remain very active in party and national politics all the way to 2027.

He said his words of praise for Kalonzo were not intended to mean he had or intends to quit active politics.