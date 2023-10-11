The Standard

Visit by British royals to strengthen relations with Kenya- Embassy

By Esther Nyambura | 2h ago
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St James's Palace, London, on September 10, 2022. [AP]

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla are expected to visit Kenya between October 31 to November 3, the British embassy in Nairobi has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, the embassy said the royals' four-day visit will seek to strengthen the relationship between Kenya and Britain. 

“The visit is at the invitation of President Ruto and comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence. His majesty’s is the first visit to a Commonwealth nation as king, a country in which Queen Elizabeth II’s reign began, having acceded to the throne in Kenya in February 1952." 

Royal Family.[Instagram]

The two are expected to meet President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, and government officials, among others.

They will visit Nairobi and Mombasa counties. 

The two will also tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya’s history and will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, as well as visit the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence in 1963.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will also attend an event to celebrate the life and work of the late Nobel Laureate Prof Wangari Maathai. They will be joined by Prof Wangari’s daughter, Wanjira Mathai, at the celebration.

His Majesty will then attend a technology showcase meeting of Kenyan entrepreneurs who are driving forward innovation in the country’s tech sector.

The queen on the other hand will meet survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

This is King Charles III's first visit to a Commonwealth nation since his coronation.

Related Topics

King Charles III King Charles III Visit to Kenya British High Commission Queen Camilla
.

Latest Stories

Come clean on matters port, Abdulswamad tells President Ruto
Come clean on matters port, Abdulswamad tells President Ruto
Coast
By Fred Kagonye
7 mins ago
Premium Gachagua's blunders as he seeks to assert his influence
Politics
By Brian Otieno
15 mins ago
Premium Broke tycoons: When tenders send people to an early grave
Business
By Grace Ng’ang’a
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Broke tycoons: When tenders send people to an early grave
By Grace Ng’ang’a 15 mins ago
Premium Broke tycoons: When tenders send people to an early grave
Inheritance feud unveils mayor's vast estate and contested will
By Yvonne Chepkwony 15 mins ago
Premium Inheritance feud unveils mayor's vast estate and contested will
Gachagua's blunders as he seeks to assert his influence
By Brian Otieno 15 mins ago
Premium Gachagua's blunders as he seeks to assert his influence
Inside health probe: Did NHIF and KMPDC conspire with hospitals to defraud Kenyans?
By Mercy Kahenda 20 mins ago
Premium Inside health probe: Did NHIF and KMPDC conspire with hospitals to defraud Kenyans?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER JOBS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved