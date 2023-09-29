William Ruto: Mombasa Port will not be privatised

The UDA leadership led by President William Ruto at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

President William Ruto has affirmed that the Mombasa Port will not be privatised.

The Head of State hit out at those spreading the privatisation ‘propaganda’, adding that his administration has laid out plans to expand the port so that it can serve neighboring countries and boost Kenya's economy.

"As we promised during the 2022 General Election campaigns, the Port of Mombasa will not be privatised. What we are looking at is expansion so that we serve countries like Uganda, Burundi, and South Sudan. We will do this by involving the private sector so that we can increase the efficiency," said Ruto.

Ruto who was speaking during the UDA's National Governing Council meeting at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi on Friday was responding to a section of opposition leaders including Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir who have recently opposed what they purported as the government’s plans to pritivatise the port.

In a resolute stand against the government's proposed plans, Nassir has earlier this week led other leaders from Mombasa County to question the feasibility of the proposal to lease some of the assets of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to private firms.

“Hawatatubeba kifalafala na bandari ya Mombasa. Let them go privatise Kenya Airways if they want to but leave Mombasa Port alone. Their intentions are questionable. I am sure if they could sell the water in the ocean, they would have already done it," Nassir said.

Earlier, there were reports that Ruto's administration was in a bid to lease some of Kenya Port Authorities’s key assets to private firms and individuals.

KPA Managing Director William Ruto on Monday this week placed bids for the operation of key facilities at the port of Lamu and Mombasa Port where it hosts berths 11-14 and container terminal one.