Get ready to support Kalonzo in 2027, Machakos deputy governor tells Raila allies

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at the Bomas of Kenya during the Kenya Kwanza–Azimio talks, September 18, 2023. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Azimio leader Raila Odinga's close allies were on Friday told to prepare for Kalonzo Musyoka's presidential candidature in the 2027 elections.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi told the Azimio brigade to rally behind Musyoka in 2027 to reciprocate his effort in backing Odinga for many years.

Speaking to journalists in Machakos town, Mwangangi said there will be no turning back on Kalonzo's candidature.

"This time round Odinga should honourably and unconditionally pave the way for Kalonzo to take the lead in the 2027 presidential race as a way of reciprocating what he had sacrificed for all the years," said Mwangangi.

However, Mwangangi said whether Odinga and his group will heed this or not nothing will stop Kalonzo from vying for the presidency in 2027.

He said as a statesman Odinga should consider how many times the Kamba community have rallied behind him.

"He should just do the needful and support Musyoka because we have supported him over the years," said Mwangangi.

Mwangangi also pleaded with the Kenya Kwanza government to re-introduce subsidy to ease fuel prices that are presently hurting Kenyans.

"l plead with President William Ruto to consider how Kenyans are suffering due to the high prices of fuel and at least do something."

The deputy governor called on residents of Machakos County and the entire country to readily prepare for the predicted El Nino rains.

"Considering what happened in the past Elnion rains of 1997 where floods caused massive destruction to homes, all should be cautious not to fall into the same trap," he said.