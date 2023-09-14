The Standard

Jalang'o: Why I met Ruto at State House

By Ann Veronicah | 27m ago
Lang’ata MP Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o. [Denis Kibuchi, Standard]

Langata Member of Parliament (MP) Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has opened up on his reasons for meeting President William Ruto at State House earlier in the year.

The February 7, 2023 meeting sparked criticism from several Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party members, accusing Jalang’o and five other counterparts of going against the Party’s constitution.

Speaking on Vybez Radio on Thursday, September 14, Jalang’o revealed that the convention was normal since the president was meeting with elected leaders.

“At that time, I thought it was a normal meeting because Ruto was meeting with everyone. Later on, the photos were posted and the situation went wild,” he explained.

“I attended the Parliamentary Group Committee as I should but faced some resistance. It all started with some ‘young men’ who blocked the entrance which we managed to go through with the help of Babu Owino.”

According to the lawmaker, after they gained access, one of Raila’s bodyguards stood behind him and allegedly told him to vacate the premises.

He said that after being roughed up, he then started receiving threats.

Jalang’o was also among seven MPs who met with Ruto at State House on Wednesday, September 13.

The Head of State met with the seven MPs led by Kisumu senator Tom Ojienda at the State House lawn and held a tete-a-tete lasting two hours. The MPs who drove to State House at 1 pm left at 3 pm after what sources said discussed priority projects the MPs wanted the President to help implement in Nyanza.

ODM expulsion

As he recalls, he was no longer invited to gatherings the party [ODM] organised and “was even removed from the WhatsApp groups.”

Jalang’o says he was thereafter subjected to a disciplinary hearing, after which he and four other members were expelled, while others were subjected to fines.

The MP however maintains he is still in ODM despite some members of the Party wanting him out.

"I have always been a member of ODM and I have never said I will quit.”

He also clarified that he holds Azimio leader Raila Odinga with respect, though he is pained that he [Odinga] lost the 2022 presidential poll. 

“To Raila, I am like his son and he knows…I look at him and it pains me because there is nowhere he is supposed to be. Although I came to terms with Baba losing the elections, his loss is so emotional to me,” he said.

.

.

.

