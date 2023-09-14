Court freezes assets of City Hall employee earning Sh55,000 over Sh643m graft case

High Court freezes assets of City Hall employee accused of Sh643.2 million corruption scandal. [Standard, File]

The High Court has frozen the assets of a City Hall employee who is accused of amassing Sh643 million through corruption.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wants the court to order the forfeiture of the assets which include land, apartments, cars, and cash, to the State.

Justice Esther Maina issued an order on Wednesday, September 13, barring Nashon Wilson Kanani and his associates from accessing or transferring funds in 12 bank accounts held at various banks.

The EACC claims that Kanani, an employee of the Nairobi City County Government, used his position to influence the award of tenders and contracts to companies linked to him or his relatives.

According to court documents, Kanani earns a monthly salary of Sh55,000 but received and channeled Sh506 million through bank accounts in his name and family members between January 2016 and October 2022.

He also acquired several properties worth over Sh100 million using the proceeds of crime.

Some of the properties under investigation are a plot in Kitengela valued at Sh15 million, an apartment in Syokimau valued at Sh12 million, a plot in Athi River valued at Sh9m, a plot in Machakos valued at Sh8 million, and four vehicles worth Sh11.5 million.

Kanani is also said to own a popular Nairobi nightclub.

The Anti-Corruption Commission has filed a civil suit against Kanani and his co-respondents seeking the recovery of the unexplained wealth as well as the imposition of a civil penalty equivalent to the value of the assets.

EACC argues that the junior City Hall employee and his co-respondents have violated the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Constitution.

The court has directed the EACC to serve the respondents with the application and the suit within 14 days.

The respondents have been given 21 days to file their responses.

The matter will be mentioned on September 27, for further directions.